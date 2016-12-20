BREAKING: Westosha Central dismisses head girls volleyball coach
By Jason Arndt
Staff Writer
Westosha Central High School looks to be headed in a new direction with a new head girls volleyball coach, following the dismissal of coach Charlie Berg, who coached for 40 years.
Berg, who confirmed the decision on Monday, states the school opted to change leadership following a season marred by a WIAA Division 1 playoff ban after the team played in too many tournaments.
“Unfortunately, it is not how you wanted to end a career,” he said. “They told me in no certain terms that I will not continue.”
Berg, of Bristol, steered Westosha Central to multiple appearances to the state tournament championship series since 1985, when he became head coach.
“Obviously, it was due to the scheduling error,” said Berg, referring to the recent WIAA disqualification, among other items.
The Westosha Report will have more on this breaking story as it develops.
Over my 25 years of coaching at Northern Illinois University and the University of Wisconsin, I was lucky enough to get to know Charlie and coach his players in both of these programs. He is one of the most talented, caring and giving coaches I have ever known at any level. His dedication and commitment to all of his players in both his hs and club programs is unmatched, and his genuine desire to help these athletes has helped hundreds of young women have great experiences at the high school and college level. He didn’t just coach, he also taught them to be good people. He is a class act who deserves to be respected for his decades of accomplishments and honest effort, not be treated this way for a scheduling error. In fact, they should be naming the court after him rather than handling this in such a terrible way. Whatever administrators were responsible for this decision should be ashamed of themselves. They could have worked through this issue (and whatever other concerns they had) with Charlie, and they could have given many more of their students the chance to learn from his coaching. By releasing a coach who has had a career worthy of any Hall of Fame, those administrators have shown that it is really their jobs that should be evaluated. They made an awful mistake and they should be embarassed. Charlie Berg, my respect for you is deep, you are a class act. On behalf of all of your players, alumni, parents and coaches you came into contact with over the course of your wonderful career, thank you for being a great person, coach and role model to so many. You are the best.
Perfectly said Pete. Shame on Westosha Central.
This well written commentary hits every nail on the head. A sad situation made worse. Your comment of the court being named is a fitting tribute,
Charlie is one of the best things that ever happened to Wisconsin high school volleyball. As a college coach for 20+ years he was always easy to reach, always had the best interest of his players at the top of his agenda, knew the game and got the best out of his players. I wish him the best as he always gave his best. If he wants, I am sure he will be in the coaching ranks again and will be just as successful. Always a class act.
Big mistake Westosha Central letting Charlie Berg go. Spent many a day traveling to games with Charlie and his teams over the years. Charlie Berg is the best there is around. I drove the bus taking Charlie and the team to many and watch him and his teams win many a championships. Charlie enjoyed his teams and they loved Charlie Berg. Why on earth would you release a man who cared so much and brought so much back to the school with honors. big bad mistake, you better rethink this and get him back, you are going to have a lot of angry parents on your hands.
Both of my children attended Westosha Central. My niece is on a nationals WJRS team and has had Charlie as her coach on many occasions. The decision to release a coach with his knowledge, experience and proven track record is unfathomable to me. The loss will be felt by all of the current and future athletes. In my opinion he brings life lessons well past any volleyball career to his students. Those responsible for this insane decision are the ones who have lost.
Charlie my utmost respect and gratitude for allowing my family to be part of all that you offer to youth sports. You are all that is good in any sport and my wish for you is continued success and happiness. I’m certain you wont be unemployed for long if that is your choice.
I couldn’t agree with Coach Waite more. As someone who has coached with and against Charlie and also had a daughter play for him I can honestly say he is one of the most dedicated and caring coaches at any level. What a sad day for Westosha Central and Wisconsin volleyball in general. It was an honor to work with you Charlie.
What a dark day in the history of Central High School. I have had the priveledge of knowing many of the coaches and the AD of CHS for many years, and my son’s were student athletes there as well. Every coach’s program has stressed the importance of growing as a person and becoming that person in life. Coach Berg’s program was no different except that he has had an effect on more young lives than anyone in the State. I had the honor of meeting Coach Berg and his family at the last State meet. I told him how great it was to finally meet a legend. Those of you that know him know how humble and modest he is. He told me the kids were the legends and their success in life was more important than a Championship. He said that he was blessed to help them succeed in life weather they won or lost. WOW, that’s what high school athletics are about! It truly is a shame that CHS has treated this excellent mentor in this manner. I guess the business end of CHS sports is more important than the life learning experience that a student athlete gets. This education falls directly on the Administration not the AD. People that work for someone have to do as told or they lose their job. CHS is an educational facility where the students are supposed to come first. Now I know why I have never seen the Administration at any of the State competitions I have attended. (I have seen the other school’s administrators there and even the Mayor of Kenosha) CHS has taught it’s students some important lessons: The volleyball program (athletics in general) are the most important event in High School. I guess if you are not an athlete you don’t matter as much. It must be that important because a scheduling error has caused CHS to dismiss an excellent coach that has spent decades molding young people’s lives into excellent human beings. Second lesson: If you dedicate your life to something it will all be taken away if anything goes wrong. I’ll bet we don’t hear that one at Commencement. I have been a long time donor to CHS programs, believing that it would make difference in the lives of young men and women. Unfortunately I do not donate to businesses and I would encourage others to do the same with the present Administration.
Mr. Berg, Thank you for what you have done for these young people. You and your family are excellent examples of what life is about.
I am a volleyball official and I have known Charlie for many, many years and worked many of his matches. His love for the game of volleyball and the respect and dedication he had for the many, many players he coached over his many years were always shown in his professionalism on and off the court. He also treated officials with respect, even when not in agreement with a call. Westosha is not looking at the big picture. They’re not looking at the major impact Charlie has had on the many athletes he coached and mentored. When his son and daughter graduated and each went on to play collegiate volleyball, Charlie had two opportunities to hang up his coaching hat to go watch his children play. What a tough decision it must have been for him to stay and coach. That’s just another example of Charlie’s love and dedication to his “volleyball kids”. Hold your head high Charlie.
As the parents of a former 3 year varsity vb player at Arrowhead, I watched Charlie coach against our high school on a number of occasions. Win or lose, he was the ultimate professuonal and treated his players, the refs and his opponents with respect. He never quit coaching and teaching in a match. Whoever made the decision to fire Charlie Berg does not understand the treasure they have.
Please send him to Bloomington High School South in Bloomington, Indiana….the head vball coach has been there for 5 years and is single-handedly responsible for 24 girls quitting after a single season. He has caused more girls to quit a game they loved and has destroyed long-term friendships with his back-stabbing, disrespectful, deceitful, and trash-talking manner of coaching. Many parents have complained to the administration only to be told that it’s too much work to try to hire another coach. Thank God my daughter is a senior and never has to deal with that man again. The psychological damage he’s done to my daughter will take years to heal from, luckily she’s worked hard and was recruited – he didn’t lift a finger but took all the credit. We’d take Charlie in a heartbeat!!!!!