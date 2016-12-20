BREAKING: Westosha Central dismisses head girls volleyball coach

An updated story can be located at the following link:

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Westosha Central High School looks to be headed in a new direction with a new head girls volleyball coach, following the dismissal of coach Charlie Berg, who coached for 40 years.

Berg, who confirmed the decision on Monday, states the school opted to change leadership following a season marred by a WIAA Division 1 playoff ban after the team played in too many tournaments.

“Unfortunately, it is not how you wanted to end a career,” he said. “They told me in no certain terms that I will not continue.”

Berg, of Bristol, steered Westosha Central to multiple appearances to the state tournament championship series since 1985, when he became head coach.

“Obviously, it was due to the scheduling error,” said Berg, referring to the recent WIAA disqualification, among other items.

