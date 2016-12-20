Authorities confirm traffic fatality

Kenosha County officials are reporting one traffic fatality following a two-vehicle crash in the 24900 block of County Highway SA in the Town of Salem Tuesday.

According to a Sheriff’s Department news release, the roadway is closed while they are investigation the crash, and advised motorists to exercise caution when driving on snow covered highways.

“The operator of one of the vehicles did not survive the crash,” the release states. “The operator and an occupant of the other vehicle were transported to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.”

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office is on scene.

“Many Kenosha County Highways are snow covered and slippery due to blowing snow. We urge all motorists to use caution when driving,” the release states.