UPDATE: Tuesday crash victim from Paddock Lake

Slippery conditions cited

A day after a two-vehicle crash in the Town of Salem, authorities have identified the victim pronounced dead at the scene as 20-year-old Irmalicia Trevino of Paddock Lake, according to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release.

The release attributes snow and slush accumulation, along with speed, as the primary factors of the Tuesday afternoon crash in the 24900 block of Highway SA.

Trevino, driving westbound in a 2005 Saturn Ion, reportedly left the roadway after she lost control, and when she returned to the eastbound lane, the vehicle had been struck on the driver’s side door by a 2003 Jeep headed eastbound.

The driver of the 2003 Jeep, a 43-year-old woman from Lake Villa, Ill., and her passenger, a 25-year-old Town of Salem woman were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Following the arrival of deputies at 2:38 p.m., they notified the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office, who pronounced Trevino at the scene.

“At the time of the crash, the roadway was snow covered and slippery due to blowing snow,” the release states. “Road conditions and traveling too fast for those conditions are the predominant factors in this crash.”

Highway SA was closed while authorities investigated the crash.