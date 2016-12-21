Aquanuts co-founder succumbs to cancer

Borowski, 62, made ski show possible

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

For nearly 45 years, Aquanuts Water Ski Shows packed Lake Mary in Twin Lakes with excitement and energy – all of it sparked by an idea from Gary Borowski in the early 1970’s.

The 62-year-old Borowski, one of three Aquanuts co-founders, succumbed to cancer Dec. 1 and left behind a family and community legacy.

“Much of who we are today, would not have been possible without Gary,” said Aquanuts President Cindy Amore. “He was a lot of fun, very talented and creative.”

According to fellow co-founder Karl Schuberth, who sent a letter regarding the death to Aquanuts alumni, Borowski’s idea came from an experience he had in Minocqua in the late 1960’s.

“The idea of the Aquanuts doing a weekly show sprung from Gary’s experience of visiting his friend, John Dummer, each summer and skiing with the Min-Aqua Bats in Minocqua,” Schuberth states.

Although Twin Lakes had an annual three-hour ski show, in which Schuberth was a member of for two years, Borowski thought of reviving the show and expanding it to twice weekly in the summer.

Schuberth, who worked alongside Borowski at the Edgewater Hotel in Twin Lakes, where they raked seaweed off the beach, recalled a dream they both had.

“Gary would share his stories of the Min-Aqua Bats and we would dream of taking the annual three-hour Twin Lakes Ski Show that we were in for two years that Jim Brady so kindly and lovingly put together, and turn it into the twice weekly show that is performed today,” Schuberth wrote.

After adopting a set of by-laws, modeled after the Minocqua club, the Aquanuts divided the team into senior and junior members, before electing an inaugural board of directors.

With Kent Yunker as president, Borowski served as vice president and the team’s first towboat driver, and Schuberth became the show director.

Spearheaded by board members, and adult advisors Ted Borowski, Don Kaelber and Roy Rhode, the Aquanuts hit Edgewater Beach in 1973.

Following one year at Edgewater Beach, the Twin Lakes Village Board approved the conversion of a swamp near Lance Park as the Aquanuts new home. It’s where they performed the next 43 years.

Within the first five years, the Aquanuts garnered multiple state and national honors, including state titles in 1978 and 1979.

“We really became recognized on the national level in such a short time,” Amore said. “He was a lifetime member, Gary was instrumental back in the 1970’s to get started.”

Schuberth fondly recalls Borowski’s determination as the Aquanuts’ first towboat driver and willingness as a team player.

“Those were heady, exciting days of building something from the ground up and seeing your dreams come true and Gary was a key part in making that happen for all of us because none of that happens without a great, dedicated boat driver,” Schuberth said. “While we might be in two or three acts at practice, Gary was driving virtually every act.”

Borowski is survived by his wife, Cathy, two sons, his father, Ted, and brothers Gregg, Kenny and Wayne.

“The Aquanut hearts are heavy for his family,” said Amore. “He was an all-around good guy and good friend.”

“I will miss him dearly, my deepest sympathies to his (family),” Schuberth added.

Funeral services are pending, according to Amore.