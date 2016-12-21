WRESTLING: Wilmot possesses strong lower weights

Panthers seek continuous improvement

By Jason Arndt

As Wilmot Union High School enters its wrestling season, the Panthers look to build upon last year’s performance, when they finished sixth in the Southern Lakes Conference.

“We are just a young, building program, we hit rock bottom about three years ago, we improved two years ago, we improved last year and we are looking to improve again this year,” said Panthers’ coach John Watson.

The Panthers, who stand 0-2 in SLC dual meets thus far, bring back three sectional qualifiers from a year ago.

Sectional qualifiers include junior Joey Graham (113), junior Jeremy Toro (138) and senior Seth Willis (220).

Meanwhile, the Panthers boast the return of senior Jacob Wagemann (120), who had an injury last year and did not qualify for sectionals.

Watson believes Wagemann and Graham offer the best chance as WIAA Division 1 representatives at the state meet.

“We have two kids, both Jake and Joey Graham,” he said. “They have shown good dedication early in the season and got their weight under control. Those kids have qualified to drop a weight class, so they are going to wrestle where they are at.”

Wagemann, who lost the conference match to Elkhorn’s Grant Truesdale last year, avenged the loss with a victory against the Elks’ wrestler in a conference dual meet Dec. 8.

“They both got a solid chance, not going to say they have a great chance, but a solid chance of making state,” said Watson, who noted the Panthers have sent at least one athlete to state the last 18 years.

While the Panthers lost Jake Morgan, who finished second at the WIAA Division 1 state meet, the team returns other letter-winners.

Letter-winners include sophomore Drew Hebior (126), sophomore Erik Tucknott (132), junior Ellie Keen (138), junior Mackenzie Stiller (145), junior Kyler Moudy (145) and junior Hunter Valach (170).

Watson acknowledged that while the upper weights possess a challenge to fill slots, he noted the lower weights deliver flexibility, where most can move up or down.

Furthermore, when the Panthers start hitting the mats against more SLC opponents, Watson states the top four schools possess a challenge.

“Elkhorn, Waterford, Badger will also compete, Burlington, those are the top four,” said Watson, whose team finished one point behind fifth place Union Grove in last year’s conference meet.

Badger won the SLC last year.