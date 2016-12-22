Judo facility builds business on community

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

During the day, Rhett Suhre serves as Senior Director for Abbott Laboratories, but at night he operates a Judo studio in downtown Twin Lakes.

The facility, known as Westosha Judo, was a way for him to give back to the community, particularly in the area of youth development.

“It is not my primary job, but it is something that I enjoy doing,” said Suhre, who started the business at Wilmot Union High School in 2007.

“I was a kid growing up in a small town, we had phenomenal youth sports programs,” said Suhre, who recalled the coaches he met as a child in Monticello, Ill.

In 2009, Suhre relocated his gym to a property, previously a three-car garage, on Lake Avenue in Twin Lakes before making the move to a permanent location on Main Street, where it is still in operation.

Suhre, who holds a third-degree black belt, also is on the Board of Directors of Wisconsin Judo, Inc. and has continental coaching certification from USA Judo.

Additionally, he was named a national champion in 2008 in the Master’s division.

Judo runs deep

Suhre started Judo in 1990, when he was about 23, competing until 1996, before he took a 10-year hiatus from the sport.

But, six years after moving into the Twin Lakes area with his wife, Christine and two children, Gillian and Rowan, he discovered Gurnee Judo Club in 2005.

The return re-ignited his passion, and two years later, he opened Westosha Judo to give area youth a constructive alternative.

The constructive alternative, he recalled, came when he encountered an argument between two teens in Twin Lakes.

After he broke up the argument, Suhre sprung to action, opening Westosha Judo with the support of his wife.

The lowdown

What: Westosha Judo

Where: 344 Main St., Twin Lakes

Hours: Mondays, Thursdays from 6:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. for children 5-12; Mondays, Thursdays from 7:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. for 13 and above.

Contact: (262) 716-1418 or rhett.suhre@yahoo.com

Judo brings benefits

Judo, he stated, promotes physical and developmental health for an entire family, including youth.

“Like other martial arts, it’s about respect, mutual welfare, discipline and focus,” he said. “It’s an individual sport, but you need a lot of good partners to succeed.”

“One thing we try to explain is this can be a lifelong sport, (for) male or female.”

Along with developmental health comes physical benefits, including cardiovascular health, strength and conditioning and spatial awareness, he said.

Additionally, Suhre said, those with visual impairments can succeed in the sport.

“It’s actually a great sport for the visually impaired, you are pretty much in contact with your opponent at all times. You don’t need to see them, you just need to feel them,” Suhre said.

Successful components

The western Kenosha County community, affordable options for families and a strong core of support staff are three of several reasons for Westosha Judo’s continued success.

“Parents are very supportive,” he said. “We see most of the students in the 5-12 age range.”

Suhre attributes affordability as key, noting parents want to keep monthly costs low.

“It’s actually been one of the goals, we want to create more opportunities for families, we only charge $30 a month, so it’s dirt cheap for martial arts,” Suhre said, adding members pay a one-time fee of $35 for a Judo uniform, known as a Gi.

The membership fee gives access to eight or nine courses per month.

Westosha Judo touts a strong core of Senseis, or teachers, who have been instrumental in guiding beginners through the sport.

Senseis include Paul and Milo Armetta, MacKenzie Stiller, Chris Beck and Cliff Buckles.

“They are a big reason the club is so successful, we have a lot help,” he said.