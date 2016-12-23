Sharing Center to help more than 400 children

Nonprofit organization to share holiday joy

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The Sharing Center, Inc. of Trevor, a nonprofit organization, expects to serve more than 400 children in Western Kenosha County during the Christmas season.

According to Executive Director Sharon Pomaville, the gifts would not have been possible without the help of several organizations within the community stepping up to help.

“It’s a lot of things – it will be church groups, service organizations, sometimes the schools will take some of the families,” she said. “We have organizations, multiple people helping out, and then individuals.”

The individuals, paired anonymously with low-income children, could help 430 children in Western Kenosha County, according to Pomaville.

Some people and organizations, including church groups, help more than one child.

“Each year, the center anonymously pairs every child to someone in the community, who provides for their most critical needs,” Pomaville said, noting winter clothing, bedding, school clothing as well as gifts are most often needed at Christmas.

Pomaville estimates more than 100 people and community organizations are involved.

“I would say we have probably well over 100 at this point,” said Pomaville. “A lot of them are individuals in the community that want to help out at Christmas.”

While the officials at the Sharing Center look to give area children a reason to celebrate at Christmas, they also expect to help their families. More than 1,000 people could receive food as part of the center’s ongoing pantry program.

“The Center anticipates providing Christmas gifts for over 430 western Kenosha children,” she said. “Our food pantry in December will serve 1,000 plus people.”

The Sharing Center continues to accept monetary, material and food donations throughout the holiday season and beyond.

“Generous hearts forget that a child in need at Christmas is a child in need all year long,” said Pomaville.

Community members can contribute online at www.thesharingcenter.net/donate-now or send a check to the Sharing Center at 25700 Wilmot Road, Trevor.

Pomaville said food items, like peanut butter, cereal, soup and stew, fresh potatoes, onions, apples and oranges are most in need at the food pantry.

Furthermore, items including bed sheets, towels, blankets and small appliances are accepted.

For community members looking to donate food and material items, hours of operation are Mondays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Fridays 9 a.m. to noon.

Children and families seeking help need to meet specific requirements, she said.

“We do require that they live in Kenosha County, (be) income eligible, and have eligibility requirements for families to sign up for Christmas needs,” Pomaville said.