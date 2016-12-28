Paddock Lake aids Central with DOT permit

Intergovernmental Agreement to add flashing pedestrian sign

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

and Gail Peckler-Dziki

Correspondent

The Paddock Lake Village Board approved its portion of an intergovernmental agreement with the Westosha Central High School Board to upgrade signs for the pedestrian crosswalk at 248th Avenue and Highway 50.

The agreement, approved at the Dec. 21 meeting, goes before the Westosha Central School Board for final authorization at a January board meeting.

According to Village Administrator Tim Popanda, Paddock Lake entered the agreement when school officials and the community expressed concern about safety at the intersection.

“School officials, village residents and Kenosha County Sheriff Deputies have reported an increase in the use of the crosswalks as well and an increase in what residents have reported as close calls,” said Popanda.

Village officials were approached by the Westosha Central School Board, which initiated the agreement, but needed municipal support for the project to proceed.

Westosha Central District Administrator Scott Pierce told board members in a Nov. 15 board meeting the school expects to assume the initial costs.

Initial costs are estimated at $35,787, with funds coming from the school’s regular and community service funds at 50 percent each for the purchase and installation of the flashing beacon sign at the intersection.

“The only way that we can purchase that is that it has to go through the municipality,” Pierce said at a Dec. 13 School Board meeting. “The village does not want to be liable for any future costs or damage to that equipment.”

In 2009, Westosha Central was required to restructure the lower or western Highway 50 entrance as part of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation approval to allow an additional entrance/exit on Highway 83.

Additionally, the school needed to add a pedestrian crossing sign at the intersection of 248th Avenue and Highway 50.

The crosswalk is situated between two hills that compromise motorist visibility, therefore, leaving students and residents vulnerable when crossing the street.

Citing those concerns, Westosha Central approached the village to apply for a Wisconsin Department of Transportation permit to install traffic control devices at the crosswalk.

The requested changes include replacing current crossing warning signs with new, retro-reflective signs and flashing lights. When a pedestrian begins to travel through the crosswalk, there will be a button to push to activate the flashing lights as an additional warning to approaching motorists.

“Depending on the weather, it might not be installed until March, or this spring,” Pierce said at the Dec. 13 meeting.