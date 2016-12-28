 

Female Athlete of 2016: Panthers’ Martin, Westosha’s Rau

Following both of their record breaking seasons, the 2016 Westosha Report Co-Female Athletes of the Year are Westosha Central’s Sydney Rau and Maddie Martin of Wilmot.

Recent Westosha Central graduate Sydney Rau, left, finished sixth in the pole vault at the state track meet while Martin blazed a trail for Wilmot as a junior, when she reached state in two track events.

Martin continually shattered the school record books and appeared at the WIAA Division 1 state meet in two events en route to Southern Lakes Conference Female Athlete of the Year.

After Martin’s senior year, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she will continue her track career.

Rau, meanwhile, captured the sectional title in the pole vault, where she broke a school record on multiple occasions, and reached the podium with a 6th place finish at the state meet.

Rau also reached state as a member of Kenosha Combined Gymnastics, specializing in the vault and uneven bars.

Rau attends the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

 
 

