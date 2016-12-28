Female Athlete of 2016: Panthers’ Martin, Westosha’s Rau

Following both of their record breaking seasons, the 2016 Westosha Report Co-Female Athletes of the Year are Westosha Central’s Sydney Rau and Maddie Martin of Wilmot.

Martin continually shattered the school record books and appeared at the WIAA Division 1 state meet in two events en route to Southern Lakes Conference Female Athlete of the Year.

After Martin’s senior year, she plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she will continue her track career.

Rau, meanwhile, captured the sectional title in the pole vault, where she broke a school record on multiple occasions, and reached the podium with a 6th place finish at the state meet.

Rau also reached state as a member of Kenosha Combined Gymnastics, specializing in the vault and uneven bars.

Rau attends the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.