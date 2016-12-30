GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wilmot swarms visiting Falcons

Stanek sets career-high

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Using a full arsenal of offensive and defensive weapons, host Wilmot Union High School overwhelmed visiting Westosha Central in Game 1 of a girls and boys basketball doubleheader Dec. 22, when the Panthers drubbed 73-45.

The Panthers’ 28-point victory, highlighted by senior McKenna Stanek’s career-high 15 points, extends their win streak to four games and record to 7-1 (4-1 Southern Lakes Conference).

Wilmot coach Keiya Square believes Stanek, who scored nine of her 15 points in the first half, is starting to see the benefits of her hard work.

“Kenna has been working extremely hard all season and she is starting to embrace her role on the team,” said Square. “Her confidence continues to grow each day from her hard work ethic and now success.”

Stanek, a 5-foot-2 guard, supplanted her previous career-high of 13 points set in a Panthers’ 71-69 loss at Delavan-Darien last season.

Stanek’s momentum, according to Panthers’ 5-10 senior Delaney Sjong, came as no surprise, given her work ethic and strong bond with teammate and 5-6 guard Devin Coleman.

“I think (Stanek) has always been a strong player for us, she helps out a lot, it’s really good to have her on the court,” said Sjong. “Especially her and Devin playing so long together, we just play so well together.”

Coleman contributed five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Adrenaline rush

The Panthers made an early push, courtesy of a 10-3 run to start the first half, where Sjong contributed seven of her 14 points.

“We just came out here, we get a lot of adrenaline playing our rivals, so we just used it to our advantage,” said Sjong, who added four rebounds, three steals and three assists.

Square, agreed, adding the team applied instant pressure with fast paced play.

“We have a lot of girls that can score and like to play fast all the time,” Square said. We have done a really good job as of late coming and setting the tempo of the game and finishing around the rim early.”

Following the 10-3 run, Westosha Central scored back-to-back buckets, including one from 5-7 junior guard Stephanie Dopuch, who had a career-high 12 points for the Falcons to diminish Wilmot’s lead to 10-7.

But, the Panthers produced another run of 11-2, capped off by a 5-11 junior Morgan Zenon bucket, giving Wilmot a 21-11 edge.

Zenon finished with 12 points, including 4 of 5 from the free throw line.

“Her ability to score with her back to the basket or faced up is something not a lot of girls can do, then being able to shoot from the free throw line makes her difficult to defend,” said Square.

Wilmot freshman Julia Hickey, a 5-2 guard, scored six points from the arc in the first half, and finished with 14 points.

Overall, Hickey went 3 for 6 from 3-point range.

The Panthers carried a 36-22 entering halftime.

Dopuch labors through second half

Dopuch, who scored six of her 12 points in the first half, logged a game-high 31 minutes after Falcons’ 5-4 senior guard Lindsey Kimpler logged her fourth foul at the start of the second half, and eventually fouled out.

According to Falcons’ coach Ben Michelau, Dopuch knew she needed to put in extra time, given the circumstances.

“Lindsey puts a lot on her shoulders. When she’s not on the floor we definitely need someone to step up,” said Michelau said. “I thought Stephanie played an outstanding game. She played with determination and maintained it throughout the game.”

Dopuch also had a Falcons leading six rebounds.

Square, furthermore, knew Dopuch’s history after the junior was a call-up at the tail end of last year.

“I think Dopuch did a great job of running the floor on our misses and also breaking our press at times,” said Square. “She is a good player that were aware of from last year.”

Westosha Central dropped to 3-5 (1-3 SLC) following the loss at Wilmot.

Michelau states the key to the team’s improvement is to limit turnovers.

“We have to stop turning the ball over,” he said. “We give up far too many high percentage shots/points due to turnovers when we are pressured.”