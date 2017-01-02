SPORTS STORIES OF 2016: Westosha volleyball controversy takes top spot

By Jason Arndt

There were plenty of athletic achievements to go around the Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high school communities in 2016, which was marked by historic runs, state appearances and personal accolades.

While there was no shortage of milestones, 2016 brought some disappointments and stunning revelations that had a ripple effect on the school communities, including the recent disqualification of Westosha Central’s girls volleyball team from WIAA postseason play.

The top 10 sports stories, ranked below, are based on community reaction that includes celebration and unfortunate sadness among those involved.

– Rankings were compiled by Report Staff

1. Westosha Central girls volleyball team disqualified

After Westosha Central snagged a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title, the Falcons entered the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as one of the favorites to reach the championship series at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

But the promising season came to abrupt and stunning end, following completion of their eighth regular season tournament held in Burlington, which exceeded a 30-year-old bylaw cap of seven.

When Westosha Central Athletic Director Jonathan Lindh received notification from a rival school, he self-reported the violation to the WIAA, who in turn, disqualified the No. 1 seeded Falcons from post-season play.

The disqualification sent shockwaves throughout the state, and at home, devastated players and their parents along with community members.

Following the news, parents and their children filed a formal appeal before the WIAA Board of Control in Stevens Point, where the appeal was denied on an 8-1 vote.

To make matters worse, Westosha Central declined to renew coach Charlie Berg’s contract, therefore, ending his 40 years of service to the school.

2. Falcon boys basketball wins SLC title

Although Westosha Central’s boys basketball season ended with a WIAA Division 2 regional home loss to Fort Atkinson, the No. 1-seeded Falcons and their fans had reasons to get excited, including a Southern Lakes Conference title.

The last time Westosha Central won a boys basketball conference title, nearly the entire student body was not born yet, but the drought ended after the Falcons defeated visiting Lake Geneva Badger 67-56 to secure their first championship since 1998.

Westosha Central coach James Hyllberg, who steered the team to the title in his first year at the helm, said it was redemption for the 12 Falcon seniors.

“It feels amazing, the seniors dealt with a rough couple years, but all of the guys worked hard all season and I am really proud of them,” Hyllberg said after the game.

The Falcons received a team-leading 20 points from then-junior Tre Williams, a 5-foot-11 guard, and 17 from 6-5 senior wing Ron Hall.

“We weren’t supposed to be here, we are Central, but it was about playing hard,” said Hall said at the time. “It feels good to get it.”

3. Morgan wrestles away with second place

When Wilmot’s Jake Morgan entered his senior wrestling season, he had one barrier standing in the way of a productive season, health.

But, the senior stayed relatively healthy at 145 pounds, forging ahead through his last season on the mats for Wilmot to secure his third consecutive WIAA Division 1 state tournament bid and fourth overall, starting with his freshman year at an Illinois school.

Morgan, who finished second in the WIAA Division 1 state championship in Madison, finished his three-year Wilmot career with a 98-6 overall record.

Additionally, as a senior, he claimed the Southern Lakes Conference title at 145 and also the regional championship in Elkhorn.

According to Panthers’ coach John Watson, Morgan left a memorable mark on the program, which included remarkable leadership.

“Jake really has been the face of Wilmot wrestling since he arrived three years ago,” Watson said. “He has been a leader in the program and a role model for our younger wrestlers.”

Following graduation, Morgan continued his wrestling career at the collegiate level, competing for Division 2 Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

4. Westosha Central football dents win column

Westosha Central trudged through nearly two seasons without recording a win, until the Falcons’ season opener, when they pounded visiting Milwaukee Washington 58-0 before a home crowd of screaming and cheering students.

The blowout snapped a 13-game skid dating back to Sept. 12, 2014 against Union Grove.

After suffering another seven losses, the Falcons halted both a four-year road losing streak and two-year Southern Lakes Conference skid at Elkhorn, defeating the Elks 7-6.

5. Rewriting the books

While then-Westosha Central senior Sydney Rau broke her own school pole vault record, she added a WIAA Division 1 sectional title in the event, and placed sixth at the state meet.

Rau was not the only track athlete to shatter the books, with then-Wilmot junior Maddie Martin breaking both the school record multiple times in the 400-meter dash and also the County Meet record en route to Southern Lakes Conference Female Athlete of the Year honors.

Martin, along with her 1,600-relay squad consisting of juniors Rachel Kostrova, Julia Shurtleff and senior Rebecca Alter broke the school record at the Stoughton sectional at 4:10.03 to qualify for the state meet.

Adding to the mix was the Wilmot 1,600-meter squad of senior Jayden Jesse, juniors Matt Cieslak and Zac Schroeder along with sophomore Anthony Poco, who placed sixth in the same state meet to reach the podium.

“It is surreal, all the hard work we put in, thinking we never would make it to state, but we did it,” Jesse said.

6. Wilmot football ranked

Wilmot’s football team embarked on a mission last season, finished 8-2, and rode out a top 10 state ranking until their season-ending loss to visiting Watertown in the opening round of the WIAA Division 2 regional opener.

However, the season had remarkable achievements, including six first-team all-conference honorees, including junior running back Robert Brent and kicker Jeff Shoopman, who made two game-winning field goals.

Brent was the only area athlete to land on the Southern Lakes Newspapers All-Area team, a squad comprised of the best football players from 15 high schools in Kenosha, Racine and Walworth counties.

Shoopman and Zack Christopherson earned second team All-Area, and Ty Mulcahy, AJ Frisby, Jake Raiman and Troy Stewart all earned honorable mention.

7. Wilmot softball stuns Union Grove, helps rival Westosha

Union Grove, which eventually advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinal, was in a Southern Lakes Conference battle for first place with Westosha Central when they hosted Wilmot Union High School.

The Broncos-Panthers showdown, which came to a 3-0 decision in favor of Wilmot, helped the Falcons secure their fifth consecutive SLC title.

8. Wilmot’s Andersen garners multiple tennis honors

Wilmot sophomore Bianca Andersen collected not only a Southern Lakes Conference title at No. 1 singles, but also advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, and capped off her season with SLC Female Athlete of the Year accolades.

9. Patel paves the way

Westosha Central senior Sheel Patel had a goal entering his last cross country season with the Falcons, to replicate his predecessor Jacob Hebior, and he nearly did that following his Southern Lakes Conference title, County Meet title along with SLC Runner of the Year honors.

Adding to his accolades was a WIAA Division 1 state appearance, where he placed among the top 15 percent.

10. Westosha Central softball comes up short

Despite coming up short of a WIAA Division 1 state bid, the Falcons still captured their fifth consecutive Southern Lakes Conference title along with multiple first-team all-state honors, including junior hurler Alyssa Hrncar, senior catcher Kayla Konwent and senior third baseman Chy Onstad.