More than 400 absent from Westosha Central Monday

More than 400 students at Westosha Central High School were marked absent Monday, when six other Western Kenosha County schools remained closed due to the holiday break.

According to Westosha Central Principal Lisa Albrecht, there were “approximately 420 students” not in attendance, about 37 percent of the total student enrollment.

The three other schools with classes in session were Bristol, Salem and Paris.

Between both Kenosha and Racine counties, including Racine and Kenosha Unified School Districts, they were the only four schools open Monday.