Westosha’s Katzer named Scholar semifinalist

Westosha Central High School’s Julie Katzer is among a list of nearly 2,000 students to be named as a Semifinalist for the 2017 Coca-Cola Scholars Program, according to a news release issued by the school on Monday.

Since the creation of the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation in 1986, the program has distributed more than 5,700 scholarships nationally, disbursing more than $6 million in funds for those seeking higher education.

“Julie ranks with approximately 1,900 high school seniors who are in the running for 150 college scholarships worth $20,000 each,” the press release states.

According to Foundation President Mark Davis, Kazter was selected among thousands to reach the semifinals, and is indicative of her dedication towards academic excellence.

“The economy continues to affect many students’ ability to attend the college of their choice,” Davis states. “So it is critical we continue to stay the course. The Coca-Cola Scholars Program received nearly 86,000 applications this year.”

“The semifinalists are truly some of the most accomplished students in the country,” Davis adds.

To reach the semifinals, students must exhibit academic excellence, leadership along with school and community service activities.

Along with a college scholarship, those students selected as Coca-Cola Scholars receive more benefits, including an initiation into the Alumni Advisory Board, launched in 2006.

“No other scholarship program maintains such lifetime connections or nurtures such a unique culture,” the release states. “Coca-Cola Scholar alumni stay in touch through regional councils, special events, and through their local Coca-Cola bottling facilities.”