College news
Carthage College
The following area students were named to the 2016 fall semester dean’s list at Carthage College:
Allison Horcher, Paddock Lake; Maria Salerno, Salem; Mariah Starr, Salem; Hannah Kildahl, Twin Lakes; Sarah March, Twin Lakes.
Dean’s list honors are awarded to students who have earned at least 14 credit hours with a 3.5 grade-point average during the semester.
Bob Jones University
The following student was named to the 2016 fall semester President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina:
Bethany Hathcock, Silver Lake.
President’s List honors are awarded to students possessing a 3.75 grade point or higher during a semester.
South Dakota State University
The following student was named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota:
Erin Elizabeth Blase, Twin Lakes.
The Dean’s list recognizes students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average and have completed a minimum of 12 credits.
