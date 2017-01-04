College news

Carthage College

The following area students were named to the 2016 fall semester dean’s list at Carthage College:

Allison Horcher, Paddock Lake; Maria Salerno, Salem; Mariah Starr, Salem; Hannah Kildahl, Twin Lakes; Sarah March, Twin Lakes.

Dean’s list honors are awarded to students who have earned at least 14 credit hours with a 3.5 grade-point average during the semester.

Bob Jones University

The following student was named to the 2016 fall semester President’s List at Bob Jones University in Greenville, South Carolina:

Bethany Hathcock, Silver Lake.

President’s List honors are awarded to students possessing a 3.75 grade point or higher during a semester.

South Dakota State University

The following student was named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s list at South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota:

Erin Elizabeth Blase, Twin Lakes.

The Dean’s list recognizes students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade-point average and have completed a minimum of 12 credits.