2016: A Historic Year

Silver Lake-Salem merger top story in area; Wilmot Mountain No. 5

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

There were several historical events, and notable achievements in the news in 2016, marked by the cooperative plan developed by the Village of Silver Lake and Town of Salem.

Accolades for several local schools also made headlines, including the Wilmot Union High School Academic Decathlon team and Westosha Central’s boys basketball conference title.

Here is a ranking by the Report staff of the top stories in the area during 2016:

1. Eventual birth of Salem Lakes

What a difference a year makes for the Village of Silver Lake, as it will eventually merge operations with the Town of Salem, effective Feb. 14, when Salem Lakes is born.

The change occurred after several shakeups in village in 2015 – including the dissolution of the police department and, in turn, a contract with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department.

Last year the Village of Silver Lake and Town of Salem each approved the cooperative agreement on a unanimous vote following positive public hearings on the merger.

The point of contention was the agreement on a new name, but both agreed to name the eventual new municipality the Village of Salem Lakes after some deliberation.

While the Village of Salem Lakes is slated for creation Feb. 14, the neighborhood names or hamlets will stay the same, including, Trevor, Camp Lake, Wilmot and Salem.

Following the approval by both municipalities in August, the measure went before the State Department of Administration Division of Intergovernmental Affairs in Madison, where it garnered a final approval in November.

In a letter addressed to Salem Town Administrator Pat Casey, Division of Intergovernmental Relations Administrator Dawn Vick welcomed the merger, and expressed support of the cooperative agreement.

“Congratulations on your success in reaching an agreement to combine your communities,” the letter states. “Your collaboration represents a substantial progression of the existing cooperation between your communities.”

Leading up to the Feb. 14 merger date, both municipalities have worked together in transition, including the merging of all operations and coding of municipal ordinances.

Both communities have already agreed to law enforcement and fire protection services, among others, so the cooperative plan is a continuation of the existing level of cooperation.

Meanwhile, election petitions have been made available to residents interested in a village trustee position for the Village of Salem Lakes.

Although the eventual merger of the Village of Silver Lake and Town of Salem is not until Feb. 14, election filings are set to occur before the official date.

The following offices for the future Village of Salem Lakes, have designated Silver Lake incumbents holding seats.

Contested incumbents include Village President Bruce Nopenz, and three village trustees, Patrick Dunn, Eric Ericksen and Doug Randolph.

While four positions are up for re-election, the village seeks to find a solution to fill the trustee position vacated by Dan Withers, who resigned in December to take a job outside of Wisconsin.

The office of municipal judge, currently held by incumbent Marlene Engstrom, also appears on the ballot.

The spring election will be held on April 4.

2. Westosha Central girls volleyball team disqualified

After Westosha Central snagged a share of the Southern Lakes Conference title, the Falcons entered the WIAA Division 1 state tournament as one of the favorites to reach the championship series at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

But the promising season came to abrupt and stunning end, following completion of their eighth regular season tournament held in Burlington, which exceeded a 30-year-old bylaw cap of seven.

When Westosha Central Athletic Director Jonathan Lindh received notification from a rival school, he reported the violation to the WIAA, who in turn, disqualified the No. 1 seeded Falcons from postseason play.

The disqualification sent shockwaves throughout the state and devastated players and their parents along with community members.

Following the news, parents and their children filed a formal appeal before the WIAA Board of Control in Stevens Point, where the appeal was denied on an 8-1 vote.

To make matters worse, Westosha Central declined to renew coach Charlie Berg’s contract, therefore, ending his 40 years of service to the school.

3. Wilmot Stage Stop closes, then reopens

In a stunning decision announced on its Facebook page on July 29, owners of the historic Wilmot Stage Stop restaurant stated they had shut their doors, ending a 168-year-old run at the intersection of highways C and W in Wilmot.

After a change of heart, inspired by an outpouring of community support, the owners opted to re-open the seven-generation business less than 24 hours later.

“We sincerely apologize to all as we stop, reflect and reevaluate,” the Hackett family said on the Stage Stop Facebook page July 30. “The overwhelming support that we have received the last two days is both heartwarming and inspiring. We now look forward to reestablishing our legacy.”

The legacy continued, with Jill Wood, daughter of owners Ron and Nancy Hackett, reorganizing the restaurant and hotel the next six months, including an improved Angus beef menu, additions to the cocktail list and more accessibility.

“The response, not only from the local community, but the surrounding communities to re-open the doors was a magical response,” Wood told the Report in an interview last year. “It gave you the motivation and the enthusiasm that the family needed to carry on the tradition.”

The enthusiasm, she said, included phone calls, handwritten letters and customers showing up to the property in tears.

“There was a lot of emotion, not only from the (customers), but the family,” Wood said. “After 168 years of being open seven days a week, it was a great opportunity to close the doors for six months and concentrate on the quality of what we had.”

Stage Stop is set for re-opening Jan. 17.

4. Wheatland battles sex offender placement

Before a packed Wheatland Town Hall meeting in May, law enforcement and court officials told residents that two convicted out-of-county sex offenders with violent histories would be placed next door to where a 1-year-old lives. Residents and local officials responded by vigorously opposing the placement.

They drafted a letter opposing placement of both Robert McGee and Michael McGee, under Chapter 980 commitments as sexually violent offenders.

Officials, including then-Kenosha County Deputy District Attorney Michael Graveley, worked continuously throughout the initial bulletin to halt the placement.

While the DHS backed off of 55-year-old Robert McGee’s placement, convicted in 1989 of first-degree sexual assault in Milwaukee County, they continue to push for the placement of Michael McGee, who was convicted in 1987 of second-degree sexual assault and burglary in Racine County.

The planned, and now halted placement, brought the community together in support of the couple residing on Geneva Road in Wheatland at a peaceful protest in June.

Sheriff David Beth, who spent months advocating for the family, was in attendance at the protest.

“For Mr. McGee, his first major violation was that he burglarized a house and sexually assaulted a woman inside,” Beth explained. “This is something that terrifies people.”

Both Wheatland Town Attorney Todd Terry and Kenosha County Corporate Counsel have filed multiple appeals blocking the placement of McGee, who still resides at Sand Ridge Secure Treatment Facility in Mauston.

Since then, Corporate Counsel and McGee’s attorneys have filed legal briefings in Wisconsin Court of Appeals.

According to Jennifer Kopp of Kenosha County Corporate Counsel, it is not known how long the process will hang in the appeals court.

5. Wilmot Mountain sold, restructured

For the first time in nearly 80 years, Wilmot Mountain went under new ownership, after January sale of the ski hill to Colorado-based Vail Resorts.

Walter Stopa launched Wilmot Mountain in 1938, when it had just a single towrope, and by the 1950s the ski hill received recognition as one of the most successful ski areas in the Midwest.

Two months after the sale, Vail Resorts unveiled their $13 million renovation plan at the ski hill, including equipment upgrades and facility improvements.

The company has since replaced three ski lifts, added more efficient snowmaking equipment, renovated the base lodge and added new features ideal for the family.

Features include a parents’ lounge, a new kids ski and snowboard school facility and an upgraded terrain park.

New General Manager Taylor Ogilvie, who grew up skiing at Wilmot Mountain, told the Report in March the upgrades bring excitement to children.

“It is all built to make a great place for families,” he said. “It is taking a holistic approach for the kids to make it as fun as possible.”

Following several months of reconstruction, Wilmot Mountain opened the park to the public in December, and plans to hold a grand re-opening celebration Jan. 7.