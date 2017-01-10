MISSING ALERT: Genoa City PD attempting to locate mother, two children

Genoa City authorities are seeking a village resident who left home with her two children on Tuesday, despite an order through Walworth County, a village news release states.

Tiffany Brick, mother of 8-year-old Katie and 6-year-old Jenna, reportedly left the home at around 6:30 a.m. driving a black 2006 4 door GMC Sierra K1500 pickup with a Wisconsin license plate numbered JZ1918.

The truck has a pink “Browning” sticker on the back window, and for Tiffany, she has a confederate flag tattoo on her right shoulder.

“At this time the Genoa City Police Department is trying to locate Tiffany to check her welfare and the welfare of her children,” the release states.

People who may have seen Tiffany and her two children, or have any info, are asked to call the Genoa City Police Department at (262) 279-6252.