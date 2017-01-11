GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Westosha duo receives invite to Florida showcase

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

When Westosha Central High School junior Devin Gillespie and sophomore Kennedy Muff are not competing for the Falcon girls volleyball squad, or an area club team, they are members of PRIME Sand Volleyball.

As members of PRIME Sand Volleyball, the Falcons duo received an invitation to compete at a BeVolley Academy Showcase Jan. 21 in St. Petersburg, Florida, where new opportunities could develop.

“This tournament is a great one to go to because it allows the girls who aren’t currently committed, to be showcased and not get overlooked by the ones who are,” PRIME’s Program Director Vince Miranda states in a news release.

Miranda said in a later email the two Westosha Central students are among a handful of participants from the Southeast Wisconsin/Northern Illinois region.

“There’s one girl from Racine, Huntly IL, North Barrington, and even Chicago,” he said.

The release states several schools expect to attend, including Georgia State University, South Carolina University, Florida State University, Florida Atlantic University, Grand Canyon University, among others.

The journey to Florida, according to Miranda, is one of four planned for players enrolled in PRIME’s winter sessions.

PRIME, which holds practices in Gages Lake, Ill., is open to all athletes from 8th-grade through junior college.

The Westosha Report will have more in an upcoming print edition.