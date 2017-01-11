WRESTLING: Westosha wrestlers take fourth at Bradford

McNeill, Koroly lead the Falcons’ charge

Nine Westosha Central High School wrestlers, including a junior Reid McNeill top finish and senior Andrew Koroly second place honor, helped the Falcons to a fourth place finish among nine schools in last weekend’s Bradford Invitational.

Along with McNeill, who had 14 points at 195 pounds, and Koroly’s 16.5 points in the 113-pound division, seven other wrestlers notched points.

Koroly, who went 4-1, defeated his first four opponents before dropping a 12-8 overtime decision to undefeated freshman Cole Ramos of Kenosha Bradford.

In his first four matches, Koroly edged Indian Trail’s Edgar Torres 9-7, followed by 12-0 major decision to Rob Snyder of New Berlin West/Eisenhowever, before he sent MaryAnn Jimemez to the mat in 1 minute, 59 seconds in his third round match.

Koroly, who is now 20-9, won his last match in an 18-1 technical fall against senior Mondreal Lewis of Milwaukee Madison to set up his first showdown against Ramos.

195 –

McNeill, who went unbeaten, pinned Milwaukee Madison junior at 2:19, before he edged senior Jaron Radish of New Berlin West/Eisenhower on an 8-6 decision.

The following match, McNeill won 11-6 to senior Julian Montoto of Milwaukee Reagan, to advance to the fifth round, where he pinned Kyle Bowens of Kenosha Bradford at 1:22.

145 –

Junior Dennis Grubb, at 145 pounds, finished third after producing a 4-2 Invitational record.

Following a first round loss to New Berlin West junior Mike Baumann, Grubb bounced back with a 3-2 decision against Delavan-Darien sophomore Gio Gonazalez.

After Grubb won his third round match by injury default, he dropped an 8-2 decision to Marco Infusion of Kenosha Bradford, before he won an 8-1 decision against Indian Trail senior Joseph Hughes.

160 –

For 160-pound sophomore Josh Wyant, who placed third, he went 2-2 with a third round pin victory against Milwaukee Reagan’s Joel Leija, who went to mat at 1:42.

After a fourth round loss, Wyant rebounded to pin Racine Horlick’s Ethan Gegare at 3:04 to secure third place.

170 –

At 170 pounds, junior Sam Grasseschi finished fifth at 1-4, after dropping his first three matches, before pinning Milwaukee Reagan sophomore Aaron Wells at 1:17 to set up his fifth round match against Alan Thomas, who defeated Grassechi at 1:16.

132 –

For 132-pound sophomore Jefferson Kearby, he finished fourth, compiling at 2-3 record at the Bradford Invitational.

Following a victory in the first round, where he pinned Delavan-Darien junior Brock Deschner with less than a minute left, he dropped his second round match to Racine Horlick’s Nick Cihler, who pinned Kearby at 3:33.

Kearby bounced back in the third round, when he pinned Milwaukee Reagan’s Nayeli Garay at 1:27, before losing a 6-4 decision to Jordan Lattimore of Kenosha Bradford to set up a fifth round match against Horlick’s Justin Cihler.

Justin Cihler, however, pinned Kearby at 0:55.

138 –

Andrew Christensen, who tabulated seven points, finished 1-4 at 138 pounds after dropping his first four matches, with an 11-4 first round decision loss to Peter Katris of New Berlin West.

After suffering back-to-back pins, Christensen held until the last bell against Hannah Ramos, but lost 4-1.

Christensen secured fifth place after Milwaukee Reagan’s Edgar Jusino suffered an injury.

285 –

Senior Byron Biehn, at 285 pounds, finished fourth following a first round pin of Milwaukee Reagan freshman Carlos Perez, before he lost the next two matches.

Team scores: 1. Kenosha Bradford 190, 2. New Berlin West/Eisenhower 139, 3. Racine Horlick 125, 4. Westosha Central 89.5, 5. Kenosha Indian Trail 80.5, 6. Milwaukee Reagan 52, 7. Delavan-Darien 34, 8. Milwaukee Madison/Languages 22, 9. Milwaukee Washington 0.