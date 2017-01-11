 

WRESTLING: Westosha wrestlers take fourth at Bradford

Westosha Central junior Reid McNeill brings energy to the Falcons’ wrestling squad, according to coach Jason Ladd (Photo Courtesy of Westosha Central).

McNeill, Koroly lead the Falcons’ charge

Nine Westosha Central High School wrestlers, including a junior Reid McNeill top finish and senior Andrew Koroly second place honor, helped the Falcons to a fourth place finish among nine schools in last weekend’s Bradford Invitational.

Along with McNeill, who had 14 points at 195 pounds, and Koroly’s 16.5 points in the 113-pound division, seven other wrestlers notched points.

Koroly, who went 4-1, defeated his first four opponents before dropping a 12-8 overtime decision to undefeated freshman Cole Ramos of Kenosha Bradford.

In his first four matches, Koroly edged Indian Trail’s Edgar Torres 9-7, followed by 12-0 major decision to Rob Snyder of New Berlin West/Eisenhowever, before he sent MaryAnn Jimemez to the mat in 1 minute, 59 seconds in his third round match.

Koroly, who is now 20-9, won his last match in an 18-1 technical fall against senior Mondreal Lewis of Milwaukee Madison to set up his first showdown against Ramos.

195 –
McNeill, who went unbeaten, pinned Milwaukee Madison junior at 2:19, before he edged senior Jaron Radish of New Berlin West/Eisenhower on an 8-6 decision.

The following match, McNeill won 11-6 to senior Julian Montoto of Milwaukee Reagan, to advance to the fifth round, where he pinned Kyle Bowens of Kenosha Bradford at 1:22.

145 –
Junior Dennis Grubb, at 145 pounds, finished third after producing a 4-2 Invitational record.

Following a first round loss to New Berlin West junior Mike Baumann, Grubb bounced back with a 3-2 decision against Delavan-Darien sophomore Gio Gonazalez.

After Grubb won his third round match by injury default, he dropped an 8-2 decision to Marco Infusion of Kenosha Bradford, before he won an 8-1 decision against Indian Trail senior Joseph Hughes.

160 –
For 160-pound sophomore Josh Wyant, who placed third, he went 2-2 with a third round pin victory against Milwaukee Reagan’s Joel Leija, who went to mat at 1:42.

After a fourth round loss, Wyant rebounded to pin Racine Horlick’s Ethan Gegare at 3:04 to secure third place.

170 –
At 170 pounds, junior Sam Grasseschi finished fifth at 1-4, after dropping his first three matches, before pinning Milwaukee Reagan sophomore Aaron Wells at 1:17 to set up his fifth round match against Alan Thomas, who defeated Grassechi at 1:16.

132 –
For 132-pound sophomore Jefferson Kearby, he finished fourth, compiling at 2-3 record at the Bradford Invitational.

Following a victory in the first round, where he pinned Delavan-Darien junior Brock Deschner with less than a minute left, he dropped his second round match to Racine Horlick’s Nick Cihler, who pinned Kearby at 3:33.

Kearby bounced back in the third round, when he pinned Milwaukee Reagan’s Nayeli Garay at 1:27, before losing a 6-4 decision to Jordan Lattimore of Kenosha Bradford to set up a fifth round match against Horlick’s Justin Cihler.

Justin Cihler, however, pinned Kearby at 0:55.

138 –
Andrew Christensen, who tabulated seven points, finished 1-4 at 138 pounds after dropping his first four matches, with an 11-4 first round decision loss to Peter Katris of New Berlin West.

After suffering back-to-back pins, Christensen held until the last bell against Hannah Ramos, but lost 4-1.

Christensen secured fifth place after Milwaukee Reagan’s Edgar Jusino suffered an injury.

285 –
Senior Byron Biehn, at 285 pounds, finished fourth following a first round pin of Milwaukee Reagan freshman Carlos Perez, before he lost the next two matches.

Team scores: 1. Kenosha Bradford 190, 2. New Berlin West/Eisenhower 139, 3. Racine Horlick 125, 4. Westosha Central 89.5, 5. Kenosha Indian Trail 80.5, 6. Milwaukee Reagan 52, 7. Delavan-Darien 34, 8. Milwaukee Madison/Languages 22, 9. Milwaukee Washington 0.

 
 

