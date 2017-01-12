Central cheer wins another SLC title

For the third consecutive year, the Westosha Central High School cheerleading squad captured a Southern Lakes Conference title on Jan. 7 at Lake Geneva Badger, where senior Madi Hansen garnered a championship of her own.

The Falcons, also a 3-time Wisconsin Association of Cheer/Pom Coaches state champion, entered the SLC competition with victories at both the Milwaukee Spirit Invite and a local contest at Oak Creek High School.

Meanwhile, for Hansen, she was selected as a champion on the All-Conference cheer team and contributed on the second-place stunt group consisting of Sara Hebior, Lindsay Mazurek and Lauren LaPlant.

Coming in second at the SLC meet was Elkhorn, followed by host Badger.

Hansen and the cheer squad are not finished, however, as they are headed to Orlando, Fla. in February, when they compete in the National High School Cheerleading Championships.

Additionally, the junior varsity team finished first at the SLC meet.