Ice storm causes more than 50 crashes

After Kenosha County authorities responded to more than 50 crashes in Wednesday’s ice storm, the Sheriff’s Department is fortunate none involved life-threatening injuries, a Department news release reports.

The ice storm, which happened between 6 p.m.-midnight, forced the Sheriff’s department to call in reinforcements, including Sheriff David Beth, detectives and deputies from other departments to respond.

Noting several accidents, the Sheriff’s Department and Town of Wheatland Fire Department issued warnings on their respective Facebook pages.

“Everyone the roads are very bad and solid ice if you don’t need to be out stay home,” the Wheatland Fire Department wrote shortly after 7 p.m.

Less than two hours later, the Sheriff’s issued a similar statement.

“We urge Kenosha County Residents to stay off the roadways,” the Sheriff’s Department wrote at 8:41 p.m. “They are ice covered and extremely slippery! We have called in extra Deputies and we are responding to many accidents.”

As authorities responded to crashes, correspondent Gail Peckler-Dziki reported the Village of Paddock Lake started treating the roads at about 5:30 p.m., followed by another round at 6:15 p.m.

Along with 50 property damage accidents, authorities responded to 52 calls for help from motorists, the press release states.

While the Sheriff’s Department reported 50 property damage accidents, it is unclear whether three injury accidents, one rollover crash and two hit-and-run accidents were included in the total.

However, the Sheriff’s Department is grateful none of the accidents resulted in life-threatening injuries.

“The roadways were dangerous and slippery and we are thankful that none of the accidents involved life-threatening injuries,” the release states.