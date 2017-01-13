Riverview announces Geography Bee winners

After several rounds of tough questions, Riverview School announced the winners of its annual Geography Bee, sponsored by National Geographic.

According to a school release, the students from 4th- through 8th-grade competed in the competition on Dec. 21, starting with a preliminary round within their grade level homerooms to determine grade level representatives for the school-wide Geography Bee.

“These grade level reps then competed in multiple rounds of questions,” said school Director of Teaching and Learning Sarah Lindh. “All participants did a great job with the tough questions this year. We are very proud of them.”

Earning the title of school champion is Leif Glassman, with second place going to Mason Cummings, followed by Devon Hall, who finished third.