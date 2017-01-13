Village of Salem Lakes to hold February primary

Town of Randall, Village of Paddock Lake also contested

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

With the eventual formation of the Village of Salem Lakes, merging the Village of Silver Lake and Town of Salem, there are more incumbents than available seats.

Incumbents and newcomers vying for municipal and school board seats had until Jan. 3 to file candidacy papers.

For those not seeking another term, incumbents had until Dec. 28 to file non-candidacy papers.

The six incumbents and two newcomers have forced a Feb. 21 primary, which will narrow the field from eight to six for the general election on April 4. Current Silver Lake President Bruce Nopenz and Salem Town Chairwoman Diann Tesar are running for Salem Lakes President.

Incumbents from the Town of Salem are supervisors Dennis Faber, Ted Kmiec, Dan Campion and Mike Culat along with Silver Lake trustees Pat Dunn and Eric Erickson.

The two newcomers, both from the Town of Salem, are John McEntegart and Joe Wade.

Municipal Court Judge Marlene Engstrom is running uncontested to keep her position.

The Village of Salem Lakes is not the only municipality with a contest, with races in the Village of Paddock Lake and Town Randall.

Village of Paddock Lake

While Village President Terry Burns is running unopposed, there are four candidates seeking the trustee seats on the Paddock Lake Village Board.

All three incumbent trustees – Kathy Christenson, Richard W. Fish and Gary Kaddatz – are faced with challenger Chris Kram.

All four seats are for 2-year terms.

Town of Randall

According to Randall Town Clerk Callie Rucker, incumbent Robert Stoll faces challenger Philip A. Johnson for the town chairman seat, a two-year term with an annual compensation of $9,000.

However, the two supervisor positions are uncontested, with No. 3 incumbent Randy Kaskin and No. 1 incumbent Lauren Fox seeking another two-year term, which is paid $4,500 annually.

Incumbent Municipal Court Judge Charles Gitzinger, meanwhile, is running uncontested for another four-year term on the bench with an annual compensation of $1,500.

The seats in the remaining municipalities, including the towns of Brighton and Wheatland and Village of Twin Lakes, are uncontested.

Some changes in Brighton

In the Town of Brighton, incumbents running unopposed are Chairman John Kiel and Town Supervisor No. 3 Andy Wright.

Newcomer Susan Crane added her name to the list of candidates, running for the eventual Supervisor No. 1 position.

Current Supervisor Harry Werth declared non-candidacy for the No. 1 position on the board.

Chairman compensation is $6,000 annually while supervisors receive $3,000 a year.

Incumbent Clerk/Treasurer Linda Perona is also running unopposed for another term.

All quiet in Twin Lakes, Wheatland

Along with Twin Lakes Village President Howard Skinner, three incumbent village trustees filed for re-election – Sharon Bower, Aaron Karow and Kevin Fitzgerald.

All four seats are two-year terms, with an annual compensation of $7,200 for the president and $6,000 for each trustee.

In the Town of Wheatland, filing for re-election were Chairman William Glembocki, supervisors Andrew Lois Jr. and Kelly Wilson.

Annually the Wheatland Chairman receives $9,000 while supervisors earn $6,000, according to last year’s budget.

Robert Santelli Jr., meanwhile, filed for re-election to retain his seat as the town constable.

Furthermore, Town Clerk Sheila Siegler and Treasurer have filed for re-election to keep their seats.

Siegler notes the only two full-time positions are for town clerk and treasurer.

– Correspondent Gail Peckler-Dziki contributed to this report.