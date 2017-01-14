FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Track stars

Martin, Rau earned prestigious accolades with elite athleticism

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Breaking records, making state appearances and garnering accolades were a common trend for Sydney Rau and Maddie Martin in their track seasons last year.

For their efforts, the duo from rival schools – Westosha Central High School, where Rau graduated from in 2016, and Martin, a current senior at Wilmot Union – has been named the 2016 Co-Female Athletes of the Year.

Martin, the reigning Southern Lakes Conference Female Athlete of the Year, shattered the school record books in the 400- and 200-meter dash along with her name attached to two relay squads.

“I have been on the 4×400 relay since my freshman year and we have broken that record twice,” said Martin. “I also do the 200-meter and I broke that record once.”

Martin set the school record in the 200 dash at 26.32 seconds in the Southern Lakes Conference meet, where she captured the title, and in the 400 run, she established the record during her second-place finish at the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton Sectionals at 57.66.

The 400-dash record supplanted her previous best of 58.41, established at the Kenosha County Meet, which was a meet record set in 1980.

Martin, who finished first, outpaced current Marquette University track athlete Mady Marko, who ran for Kenosha Bradford.

Since Martin’s freshman year, she admired Marko, often trying to beat her in the 200 dash, but it was elusive until the county meet.

“It was such a close race and I didn’t know at first whether or not I beat her,” Martin said. “I was ecstatic after (the announcement), I couldn’t believe it. I beat one of the best runners in the state, and I also broke two records.”

A year earlier, she was part of the 800 relay team that broke the school record on two occasions.

Martin, who advanced to state in two events her junior year, including a relay team, hopes to build on her season entering her senior season.

“Knowing that it’s my last year has motivated me to work even harder because these will be my last attempts to break the records again,” Martin said. “This offseason, I have been working out twice a day, three times a week, sometimes four.”

With her intense workout regimen, supported by Erick Kaiser and Billy Larkins from LM Precision Training in Kenosha, and continuous coaching by sprint coach Trey Bell, Martin believes she can achieve faster times.

“Bell motivated me and pushed me to be better and dig deep,” Martin said. “Bell wasn’t the only one who helped me though, I have an amazing support group surrounding me that consists of friends, family and teammates.”

Rau also a record breaker

For Rau, however, she reached state in two sports – track, where she reached the podium with a sixth-place finish in the pole vault, and gymnastics – as a member of the Kenosha Combined Team.

Rau, who plans to continue track at University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, entered her senior season with a personal-best 9-foot-6 inches in the pole vault, did two feet better by the time she reached the podium at the state meet.

“Breaking the school record will be one of the most memorable times for me,” said Rau, who also contributed to the school-record 800 relay team as a senior.

Under the guidance of Coach Dave Mobile, who instilled the belief she could break the Westosha Central school pole vault record set in 2003, Rau entered the state meet with confidence.

“I know I was capable of breaking the school record which was 11-3 before I broke it at the state meet.” said Rau. “(Mobile) never gave up on me, and always was willing to work with me and help me improve.”

“If it wasn’t for Coach Mobile, I do not think I would have broke the school record or been able to place at state,” she added.

Rau advanced to the state meet after she won the sectional title in Stoughton.

Before her track season, as a member of Kenosha Combined Gymnastics team, she achieved a season-high 9.15 in the uneven bars at the state meet, where she also competed in the vault.

Kenosha Combined finished second.

“It felt amazing to be able to represent Westosha in two sports and going to state twice,” Rau said. “Going to state for Gymnastics and having our team get state runner up was a surreal feeling.”