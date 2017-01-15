BOYS BASKETBALL: Glass’ 25 points not enough for Wilmot

Burlington’s Geiger, Klug down Panthers

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

While a trio of performers put on a shooting show, the Burlington High School boys basketball team warded off some pushes by host Wilmot Union High School Friday night, and the Demons came away with a 76-69 Southern Lakes Conference victory.

In addition to Burlington 6-foot-2 senior Luke Geiger, who knocked in a game-high 29 points, junior teammate Nick Klug scored 24.

Panthers’ 5-11 junior Latrell Glass countered Klug, scoring 25 points to lead Wilmot, which dropped to 3-7 (1-4 SLC).

According to Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz, whose team improved to 7-6 overall (4-1 SLC), free throws were crucial to the Demons’ victory.

Burlington made 21 of 24 from the foul line.

“We got to the line, we shot free throws really well tonight,” Berezowitz said. “It seemed like whenever (Wilmot) was making a push on us, we were able to at least get a couple of free throws.”

Geiger went 9 of 10 while Klug converted all six of his attempts at the free throw line.

The Panthers, who suffered a 16-8 deficit to start the contest, pulled within reach after a 14-6 run, which was capped off by sophomore Kevin Brenner’s 3-point play to give the teams their first of three deadlocks at 22-22 with 8:47 left.

Brenner, a 6-2 forward, scored eight of his 12 points in the first half.

Glass said the Panthers’ sluggish start played a role in Friday’s loss.

“We weren’t getting the energy right away and came out slow,” said Glass.

Following the first deadlock, Geiger answered with a bucket and Klug converted both free throws to reclaim the lead at 26-22.

The Panthers countered, however, with buckets by 6-3 senior Josh Schattner and 5-10 senior Darren Rita to make it 26-26 apiece.

In the ensuing possession, Schattner fouled Geiger, who made both of his free throws to give the Demons a 28-26 edge.

From there, Panthers 6-3 junior Quintin Girardi responded with a bucket to pull the game even at 28-28 with 4:30 left in the first.

Burlington 6-4 senior forward Liam Safar answered, connecting on a jumper to give Burlington a 30-28 lead, before Klug drew back-to-back fouls to send him to the free throw line, where he knocked in all four.

Safar closed out the half with a bucket, followed by a free throw to give the Demons a 37-28 halftime lead.

Wilmot hot to start second half

The Panthers responded entering the second half, where they pulled the contest within one point at 40-39, courtesy of a 13-1 run.

Following a Demons’ 5-4 run, Geiger took control, scoring eight consecutive points to build a commanding 53-43 lead in favor of Burlington.

Glass, however, forged ahead, knocking in 11 of the Panthers’ remaining 26 points.

Glass’ efforts did not come as a surprise to Wilmot coach Jake Erbentraut.

“(Latrell) is going to keep fighting, he is not going to give up, that is for sure,” said Erbentraut. “In the second half, we did not get enough going for the other guys.”

Berezowitz noted a change in defensive schemes, including the zone, as one of the factors for limiting Panther scoring opportunities outside of Glass.

“We were able to get a couple of misses and obviously convert our end,” said Berezowitz.

Geiger agreed.

“It really started on the defensive end and we were able to make some stops,” said Geiger, who noted Glass posed a threat.

“We knew Wilmot, they are a great team, they all can shoot. Glass is a really good player and he went off tonight.”