Business excellence

More than 60 students compete in district contest

More than 20 area business students between Westosha Central and Wilmot Union high schools advanced to the Wisconsin DECA State Career Development Conference in March at the Grand Geneva Resort following their performances at the District Conference Jan. 7.

DECA, a global organization, prepares high school and college students for careers in marketing, finance, hospitality and management, according to its website.

The District Conference, held at Racine Case, had 45 students from Westosha Central while Wilmot Union sent 16 to the competition.

In competition, students take a battery of online tests and perform role plays before a panel of judges, Wilmot DECA Advisor Marissa Huff reports.

“There were 25 different occupational series events for students to choose from,” Huff said.

Central qualifies 18

Of Westosha Central’s 45 students, 18 qualified for the state conference, according to DECA Advisor Melissa Bahnson.

“With approximately 500 competitors, we had our chance to shine with our business and marketing skills,” Bahnson wrote in a letter to the Westosha Central School Board.

Junior Jack Polick, who finished second in Sports and Entertainment Marketing, was surprised he qualified for state competition.

“It felt really great, I was not expecting it,” Polick said.

As Polick looks ahead to state competition, he is relieved to know 17 other classmates are coming along with him.

“It is great to see others go, and kind of comforting to go to state with so many classmates,” said Polick. “It can get kind of intimidating when trying to qualify for nationals.”

Along with Polick, others joining him are Julia Ziemelis, Emily Jones, Mikayla Chon, John Dietz, Andy Korando, Trent Jones, Hasan Rahman, Nick Uzzardo, Anna Hebior, Caitlyn Romanski, Felix Desimoni, Drake Muhlenbeck, Griffin Switalla, Anneliese Ceisel, Karli Cox, Gage Reynolds and Ashley Wells.

As 18 qualified, some Westosha Central garnered about two-dozen medals, with some receiving more than one.

For Emily Jones, she finished first in Apparel and Accessories Marketing, receiving medals for her test, both role plays and had the highest economics test score for the school.

Chon, who finished second in overall points, notched two medals for her role plays in Food Marketing.

In the Financial Service team competition, the duo of Dietz and Korando took first, earning a medal for both role plays.

Another Financial Service team, Trent Jones and Rahman, earned a medal for their test and role play.

Ziemelis, meanwhile, finished first in the Marketing Communications competition and earned medals in both role plays.

Desimoni, competing in Business Finance Services, finished third and received both a role play and exam medal.

Romanski finished third in Sports and Entertainment Marketing.

In Human Resource Management, Wells received a medal in both role plays.

Switalla and Muhlenbeck, who competed as a team in Marketing Management, took third and earned a medal.

In the Travel and Tourism team event, Cox and Reynolds finished fourth and earned a medal.

In Restaurant and Food Service Management, Hebior finished fourth.

Three automatically qualify at Wilmot

At Wilmot, three of 16 students received automatic qualification to state competition, Baylee Chappell, Brad Eidson and Jenna Stohr as of late last week.

Taking first were Chappell in Quick Restaurant Management and Eidson for Restaurant and Food Service Management.

Stohr, meanwhile, notched second in Automotive Services Marketing.

Claire Griffin finished fourth for Hotel and Lodging Management.

Additional Medalists

The following students from both schools were also acknowledged:

Westosha Central medalists: Sheel Patel and Nic Rasmussen, Financial Service team; Colleen Nolan, Accounting Applications; Katrina Bostanche and Jessica Werth, Buying and Merchandising team; Samantha Ciesel, Principles of Business Management and Administration; Alexander Dawson, Personal Financial Literacy; Evan Nightingale, Quick Service Restaurant Management and Brianna Reid, Hotel and Lodging Management.

Wilmot medalists: Angelina Burzawa, Hotel and Lodging Management; Jack Faber, Human Resources Management; Jenna Meyer, Apparel and Accessories Marketing; Lauren Christensen, Business Services Marketing; Madison Scott, Food Marketing; Tom Trocke, Automotive Services Marketing and Eidson, Economic Excellence Exam.