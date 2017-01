DEAN’S LIST: UW-Whitewater

The following students were named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater:

Twin Lakes: Jake Gildemeister, Katelyn Herreid, Rachel Sullivan, Tyler Schatzka, Zachary Faber, Tiffany O’Dowd, Timothy O’Dowd, Michaela Efflandt, Brittany Moore.

Silver Lake: Sarah Strasser

Salem: Courtney Weber, Gregory Kuhfuss, Joseph Liberman, Jordyn Hameau, Kierstin Sorensen, Tyler Lacombe, Erica Price.

Students named to the Dean’s List earned a 3.4 grade point average or better in a single semester.