COUNTY: Ice Fishing Derby canceled

Due to unseasonably high temperatures and limited ice accumulations, the Kenosha County Parks is canceling its annual 4-H Youth Ice Fishing Derby. The ice fishing derby was scheduled to occur on January 21, 2017 from 7 am – 11 am at KD Park, 8530 352nd Ave, Burlington, WI 53105. The fishing derby will not be rescheduled for the 2017 winter season.

The 4-H Youth Ice Fishing Derby is hosted by the Kenosha County Parks in cooperation with County Executive Jim Kreuser, the Kenosha County University of Wisconsin Extension 4-H and the Pringle Nature Center. This annual event gives children the opportunity to ice fish with experienced adults as well as join in special activities including snow shoeing, cross country skiing, and self-guided hikes through over four miles of trails throughout KD Park.

The 4-H is a youth organization that belongs to the members, their families and other interested adults who serve as volunteer leaders. In 4-H, young people share, grow, and learn together from various projects, events, and activities in informal situations under the guidance of their families and other leaders. 4-H is open to all youth from kindergarten through age 19.

Kenosha County’s KD Park encompasses 234 acres with a newly developed parkway, parking lots, storm water management features and increased accessibility to its 39-acre lake.