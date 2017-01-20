Twin Lakes woman faces new bail jumping charges

Cooper, 30, allegedly supplied lethal heroin in July

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Twin Lakes’ Elizabeth Cooper, already bound over for trial on charges related to an overdose death, waived her right to a preliminary hearing Thursday in Kenosha County Circuit Court on three felony bail jumping charges.

One of which stemmed from an alleged incident at the Kenosha County Courthouse, where she slipped out of her handcuffs and tried to escape following a Jan. 12 pretrial hearing before Circuit Court Judge David Bastianelli.

The pretrial hearing was related to her alleged role in a July fatal heroin overdose of Salem resident Christopher Stachura, who was found dead in his garage, according to a criminal complaint.

Cooper, who was free on a $5,000 cash bond, faces charges of first-degree reckless homicide, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin in Stachura’s death, the complaint states.

As conditions of her bond, Cooper could not consume or possess alcohol and drugs, and incur further charges.

However, according to the most recent criminal complaint, Cooper allegedly committed a Jan. 3 retail theft at a Walmart in Gurnee, Ill., where she is accused of taking $274 in items.

The complaint contends Cooper, whose photo had been distributed to area Walmart stores after an alleged theft in Round Lake, was spotted by a loss prevention employee taking items and attempted to conceal her identity.

When the employee confronted her, Cooper allegedly struck him, dropped the items and fled in a Dodge Neon.

Five days later, on Jan. 8, Gurnee police discovered Cooper and a man inside the Neon at the parking lot of Gurnee Mills, where she allegedly admitted to the Jan. 3 retail theft.

“The defendant gave consent to search the vehicle,” the complaint reports, noting an officer discovered a black bag. “The bag contained a glass pipe with residue. The defendant indicated it was for consuming crack cocaine.”

Meanwhile, when Cooper appeared for a Jan. 12 pretrial conference in Kenosha, the complaint contends she became ill and was trembling.

Then, a Sheriff’s deputy asked Cooper if she has a history of drug and alcohol use, and allegedly admitted to using heroin Jan. 11.

Following the Jan. 12 hearing, the deputy placed in her handcuffs and escorted her to the second floor elevator, where five people had been standing.

“The defendant feared that people were taking pictures of her, so she moved,” the complaint states. “The defendant was still within one foot of (the deputy).”

“Dispatch then called (the deputy) who answered his radio. The defendant then slipped her left hand out of the handcuffs.”

When she fled, the deputy responded, but Cooper allegedly tried to strike him as she walked down the stairs.

As he tried to apprehend her, he fell to the ground with an injured ankle.

Then, Cooper allegedly ran to the first floor, where a security guard, the injured deputy and a bystander helped take her into custody.

Cooper, who also faces charges in Lake County, is due for a Feb. 16 hearing in Kenosha County.