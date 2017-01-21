Hands together at Riverview

Students bolster community at recent event

Students at Riverview School in Silver Lake came together to bolster connections among one another at a community building day held Dec. 22, when students from different grade levels collaborated on projects, according to a school release.

The community building day, developed by the Positive Behavior Intervention and Supports Committee, was established to build relationships among students.

“(It) hopes to bring all students together and build rapport and connections across all grade levels,” said school Director of Teaching and Learning Sarah Lindh.

Before students crossed grade levels, each homeroom created a banner unique to its classroom, with students displaying it at an assembly.

“The morning began with all students cheering on each grade level as they paraded around the gym with their classroom banners,” Lindh states.

Following the assembly, homerooms were paired up to complete a handprint activity, which older students helped their younger counterparts trace and cut out their hands.

Then, students decorated their handprints with pictures representative of them.

“It was a great opportunity for our older students to engage and build rapport with our younger students,” Lindh said.