Westosha Central inducts first Athletic Hall of Fame class

Westosha Central High School welcomed its inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class in a ceremony held Saturday at Strawberry Creek in Kenosha.

The ceremony, which introduced eight new members, comes after more than a year of coordination between school administrators and Margie Blair, a 1984 Westosha Central graduate who also serves as President of the Booster Club.

Blair felt the accomplishments and history of the school needed more exposure as a method to inspire future generations.

“I just think this community is about honoring the past and this area,” said Blair. “There are so many former athletes that impressed me and I wanted to encourage that with our future athletes.”

The first eight Hall of Fame inductees are Ben Zeihen (Class of 1956), Danny Yates (1962), Darla Wack (1981), Amy Gillmore (1990), Vince Zullo (1990), Patti Raduenz (1992), Anthony Escarcega (1992) and Keli Jo Storz (Lenz, 1997).

According to Athletic Director Jonathan Lindh, when the newly created Athletic Hall of Fame Board came up with the former students, finding seven of eight was relatively easy, considering most of their families were still in the area.

Escarcega, who lives in Seattle, was the hardest of all eight to find, given his geographic change, said Lindh.

In the opening address, Lindh told those in attendance, including families of the newest inductees, some traveled extensively to receive enshrinement Saturday.

“I would like to welcome everyone in attendance to the inaugural Westosha Central, or Salem Central, Athletic Hall of Fame,” said Lindh. “We have inductees and families who literally traveled from around the country, including North Carolina, the state of Washington and Tennessee to attend.”

While the full story will appear in the Jan. 27 edition of the Westosha Report, the following information was obtained from the school and in Saturday’s induction ceremony.

BEN J. ZEIHEN, CLASS OF 1956

Zeihen, whose wife, Dolly, accepted the award on his behalf, attended Westosha Central when it was known as Salem Central.

The 1956 graduate played baseball and football, garnering several local, conference and state honors.

After he departed Salem Central, Zeihen pitched for the Kenosha Chiefs in 1956, when he received a tryout invitation for the Milwaukee Braves, who signed him to a professional contract.

Following three years playing in the Braves’ minor league system, he returned home to work as a concrete finisher the next 40 years.

Zeihen reportedly coached his sons in a local little league, according to his wife, who noted “he was a wonderful father.”

While he coached, he also enjoyed hunting, and spent nine years on the Westosha Central School Board.

Baseball (1953, 1954, 1955, 1956)

In his senior season, when Zeihen compiled a 10-2 record, he tossed 94 pitches in a 16-strikeout no-hitter against Burlington.

Zeihein logged 145 strikeouts through 86 innings.

Football (1952, 1953, 1954, 1955)

Served as Team Captain, and received the Most Valuable Player award in 1955, along with acknowledgments as a Braveland Conference All-Star and All-State Honorable Mention.

C-Club (1952, 1953, 1954, 1955)

DANNY YATES, CLASS OF 1962

As a student at the former Salem Central, Yates notched school records and several awards from 1960-1962, when he played for the basketball team.

Several of Yates’ school basketball records are still standing, including most field goals in a season (211), single season scoring (498), and is second in scoring average (23.7 ppg.).

Upon graduation, Yates served the U.S. Army for two years and spent time as a member of the 25th Infantry Division in Vietnam.

When he was discharged, Yates attended Carthage College in Kenosha, where he earned a degree in Biology.

Yates worked at Abbott Laboratories in the Department of Toxicology as a Pharmaceutical Dispensing Scientist.

Boys Basketball (1960, 1961, 1962)

In 1960, his team finished 16-4 en route to Central’s first of two consecutive Southeastern Conference Co-Championships.

From 1961-62, Yates received first-team all-conference honors, capped off by his school record 23.7 ppt in 1962.

Additionally, as a senior, Yates’ team earned sole possession of the conference title, finishing their conference season undefeated (18-0) and 20-1 overall. Furthermore, Central ranked No. 16 in Wisconsin.

DARLA WACK, CLASS OF 1981

Wack, who excelled in three sports, tallied 11 letters throughout her Central High School career.

Following graduation, she attended the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, where she was enshrined into their Athletic Hall of Fame in 2001.

Throughout her collegiate career, Wack received several honors, including volleyball All-American in 1985, when she also surpassed 1,000 career points in women’s basketball.

Currently, Wack is a physical education teacher in South Milwaukee and serves as an assistant softball coach at Carroll University in Waukesha.

Girls Volleyball (1977, 1978, 1979, 1980)

In girls volleyball, Wack was a two-time Most Valuable Player, All-Area and All-Conference from 1980-1981.

Also, Wack played for three consecutive regional championship teams (1979-1981) and reached the state tournament in 1981, when Central finished 12-1.

Additionally, she served as team captain in 1980.

Girls Basketball (1977-78, 1978-79, 1979-80, 1980-81)

Wack, in her last two seasons, served as Team Captain, adding All-Area, All-Conference and Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel All-Star honors.

She also garnered team Most Valuable Player honors and All-State acknowledgements in her senior season.

Girls Track (1978, 1979, 1981)

Wack qualified for the state meet in 1981, her second in three years, where she finished second in the 440-meter run and fourth on the mile relay team.

AMY GILLMORE, CLASS OF 1990

Gillmore, who played softball and volleyball, set school records during her time at Westosha Central.

However, due to an increase in games played since her graduation, her school records slid.

Following graduation, Gillmore attended Carthage College in Kenosha, where she played shortstop on the softball team from 1992-1994.

In her three seasons, she garnered All-CCIW honors, before receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise and Sports Science.

Gillmore enters her 20th season as the Carthage College softball coach this spring, when she carries a career coaching record of 434-289.

Additionally, she received CCIW Softball Coach of the Year in 1998 and the 2013 NFCA Great Lakes Regional Coach of the Year.

Softball (1988, 1989, 1990)

In all three of her seasons, Gillmore received first-team all-conference honors, capped off by a senior season, where she garnered multiple milestones.

As a senior, she set then-school single season records in assists (9th, 46), walks (7th, 19) and on base percentage (10th, .517).

Gillmore, whose team finished a conference slate undefeated (10-0), capped off her softball career with first-team all-district and second-team all-state honors.

– Girls Basketball (1988, 1989)

Gillmore had a record-setting 1989 season, where she notched then-single season records in assists (82), free throw attempts (19) and served as team captain.

For her accomplishments, Gillmore earned first-team all-conference by the Burlington Standard-Press.

VINCE ZULLO, CLASS OF 1990

Zullo, a three-sport athlete that received seven varsity letters, played for both football and basketball conference title teams.

Upon graduating, Zullo played football for the University of Wisconsin-Madison, under direction of coach Barry Alvarez.

In Zullo’s four years as a Badger, highlighted by a 1994 Rose Bowl appearance, he received Special Teams Player of the Week honors five times.

Currently, Zullo resides in Vernon Hills, Ill., where he commutes to work in Benet Lake.

– Football (1988, 1989)

Zullo received first-team all-conference on offense and defense in 1989, where he also served as the team captain and defensive Most Valuable Player.

Additionally, Zullo earned his second straight All-Kenosha County and All-District honors in 1989, when Westosha Central captured a conference title.

– Boys Track (1988, 1989, 1990)

Zullo’s school high jump record of 6-foot-4 1/2 inches set in 1990 still stands today.

− Boys Basketball (1989, 1990)

In the 1988-89 season, Zullo pulled down the most rebounds for a team which finished as conference champions.

PATTI RADUENZ, CLASS OF 1992

Raduenz, who played softball and volleyball, helped Westosha Central to a 1989 Division 1 state title in volleyball.

Additionally, she also participated in the state softball tournament.

After graduation, Raduenz played at Michigan State University, which enshrined her into the school Hall of Fame.

As a Spartan, Raduenz received several honors, including All-American (1996), Academic All-American (1995-1996) and Big Ten Medal of Honor (1996).

Raduenz left Michigan State with a Bachelor’s degree in Park, Recreation and Tourism Resources and as the school’s career batting leader.

Following commencement at Michigan State, Raduenz played for three years in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch League, and served as an assistant coach at Iowa State University, Sacramento State University and the University of North Carolina.

Then, Raduenz served as a head softball at Elon University for 11 years, before making a career change.

Raduenz, who lives in Norfolk, Virginia, is a coordinator for Safe Routes to School.

− Softball (1991 & 1992)

Following a 1991 season, where she received second-team all-state for the Southern Lakes Conference champions, she added more her senior year.

In 1992, she moved up the state ladder, earning first-team all-state and all-area player of the year honor.

− Girls Volleyball (1989, 1990, 1991)

Raduenz, whose team won three consecutive Southern Lakes Conference titles, captured the 1989 state championships.

Two years later, Westosha Central reached the state semifinals.

ANTHONY ESCARCEGA, CLASS OF 1992

Escarcega, who played in three sports, earned 12 varsity letters through his four years at Westosha Central.

After he graduated, Escarcega attended the University of Wisconsin, where he majored in Mechanical Engineering.

As a Badger, he competed in cross country and track, which garnered him four letters.

In 1997, he earned All-Big Ten and All-American honors in the 5,000-meter run.

Currently, Escarcega lives in Seattle, where he is the Vice President at TSK America.

− Boys Cross Country (1988, 1989, 1990, 1991)

Escarcega collected three consecutive Kenosha County championships from 1989-1991, when he also qualified for the state meet as an individual runner.

Additionally, his Westosha Central team advanced to the state meet from 1988-1990.

In his last two seasons, Escarcega served as team captain and won two conference titles.

− Boys Track (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992)

Escarcega qualified for the state meet twice, starting in 1991, when he advanced in both the 1,600- and 3,200-run.

However, in his senior season, Escarcega finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a school record of 4 minutes, 13.63 seconds en route to all-state honors.

− Wrestling (1989, 1990, 1991, 1992)

According to Keith Olsen, who introduced Escarcega, the 1992 graduate stepped up for Westosha Central’s wrestling program whenever the school needed him on the mats.

KELI JO STORZ (LENZ), CLASS OF 1997

While Storz attended Westosha Central, she played for the golf, basketball and softball teams.

However, of all sports, she had the most success in softball.

After she left Westosha Central, Storz attended the University of West Alabama, where she competed for the softball team on a full-ride athletic scholarship.

Storz set a school record with five hits in a game.

When she graduated, Storz stayed within the program, serving a graduate assistant, followed by a paid assistant softball coach position until 2005.

In 2005, she moved to North Carolina, where she was an assistant softball coach at Elon University for four years.

After her tenure at Elon, she made another move, this time to Clarksville, Tennessee.

Currently, Storz is a physical education teacher at Carmel Elementary in Clarskville.

− Softball (1995, 1996, 1997)

Through her three seasons, Storz logged a 34-4 record and sits among the top ten in school history in several different categories.

As a senior, she fanned the most hitters in a single game with 19 and notched 18 wins, second-most in Westosha Central history.

Additionally, Storz blanked opponents seven times in 1997 for a school record, and is sixth with 129.3 innings pitched in a single season.

Currently, Storz has the third-lowest ERA in school history at 1.06.

In 1997, Storz also garnered first-team all-SLC honors and earned recognition on the All-County, All-Area and All-State teams.

− Girls Basketball (1996, 1997)

− Golf (1996, 1997)