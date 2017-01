By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

According to a Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department news release, Andrew Obregon has pleaded guilty to charges related to a 22-day crime spree in late October 2015, when he allegedly killed 37-year-old Tywon Anderson of Kenosha and left his remains in a Town of Paris cornfield.

The Westosha Report will have more on this developing story following a 4 p.m. press conference.