Wilmot hosts Expo

Wilmot Union High School is hosting a Jr. Panther Expo for 8th-grade students and families on Monday, Jan. 30 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in the field house.

In addition to officials from each academic department, representatives from extra-curricular activities and athletic programs expect to convey pertinent information about their programs and departments to families in attendance.

“This event is perfect for families who are new to our district and all are welcome to attend,” the school states in an email.

Wilmot is located at 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot, and call (262) 862-2351 for further information.