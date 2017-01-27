WRESTLING: Panthers pounce on Westosha Central

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The pins kept coming for host Wilmot Union High School in a Southern Lakes Conference wrestling dual meet against visiting Westosha Central Jan. 19.

Wilmot, which edged the the Falcons 57-23, won seven of 11 matches via pin.

Falcons’ coach Jason Ladd said the Panthers came out with immediate intensity.

“They came out and wrestled aggressively and I think that is what you saw across the board,” said Ladd. “We definitely didn’t do that enough tonight.”

According to Panthers’ coach John Watson, the match had the potential of drawing a closer outcome, considering both teams are equally competitive.

“This dual meet really could have been much closer,” said Watson. “We are pretty even.”

Wilmot improved to 2-3 in the SLC while the Falcons dropped to 2-4.

Starting with the 285-pound division, Panthers’ senior Seth Willis won the first of three contested matches, including a sophomore Drew Hebior pin at 126 pounds.

Junior Joey Graham edged Falcons senior Andrew Koroly at 113 pounds on an 8-1 decision.

Following the 126-pound match, Westosha Central posted its first win, courtesy of a 132-pound Jefferson Kearby pin against junior Kyler Moudy.

“(Jefferson) wrestles in a lot of tight matches and it seems like he always draws someone close to his ability,” Ladd said, in regards to Kearby’s win with 20 seconds left on the clock.

Meanwhile, after the Panthers suffered their first defeat, they bounced back with three consecutive pins, junior Ellie Keen (138), junior Jeremy Toro (145) and freshman Logan Pye at 152 pounds.

Watson came away impressed with Pye’s victory, noting the freshman wrestled at a higher weight class.

“(Logan) is really a 145-pounder who has been wrestling on junior varsity most of the year,” Watson said.

After Westosha Central sophomore Josh Wyant won a decision at 160, the Panthers responded with a junior Hunter Valach pin, before the Falcons’ Zach Bell picked up his team’s second pin of the match at 182.

Freshman Andrew Tucknott, at 220 pounds, wrapped up the Panthers win with a victory.

Wilmot 57, Westosha Central 23

285 – Seth Willis, WP pin Byron Biehn, 2:39.

106 – Kolby Moudy, WP, forfeit

113 – Joey Graham, WP def. Andrew Koroly, 8-1.

120 – Jake Wageman, WP, forfeit

126 – Drew Hebior, WP pin Keegan Jones, 2:14.

132 – Jefferson Kearby, WC pin Kyler Moudy, 5:40.

138 – Ellie Keen, WP pin Andrew Christensen, 0:32.

145 – Jeremy Toro, WP pin Dennis Grubb, 5:52.

152 – Logan Pye, WP pin Sean Gulliksen, 1:52.

160 – Josh Wyant, WC def. Cullen Koller, 22-3.

172 – Hunter Valach, WP pin Sam Grasseschi, 0:32.

182 – Zach Bell, WC pin Jason Rullman 0:11.

195 – Reid McNeill, WC, forfeit

220 – Andrew Tucknot, WP pin Corbin Spencer, 1:01.