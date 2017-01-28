GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wilmot’s Sjong, Zenon in zone against Comets

Panther post players each had a double-double

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

With sole possession of first place in the Southern Lakes Conference at stake against visiting Delavan-Darien, two Wilmot Union High School post players pounded the paint to help the Panthers to a 58-51 girls basketball victory Friday.

The Panthers duo, 5-foot-10 senior forward Delaney Sjong and 5-11 junior forward Morgan Zenon each produced double-double performances.

While Sjong knocked in 14 points and pulled down 14 rebounds, Zenon added another 14 points, collected 13 rebounds and was just two blocks shy of a triple double.

Panthers’ coach Keiya Square, who noted Zenon committed only one personal foul, believed the junior maintained intensity throughout the contest.

“I think she just played with a little bit more energy, especially when she was going for the rebounds. She had a lot of blocks on the outside,” he said. “She didn’t have a lot of fouls early so she just continued to play her game.”

Zenon, who states her and Sjong exhibit a “positive vibe” in the low post, acknowledged her role as a strong defender.

“We just know the moves that we do, and where we want the ball,” said Zenon. “I just had to play my part, just play good defense.”

As both combined for 27 of Wilmot’s 37 rebounds, the Comets’ countered with 42 boards, including nine each from 5-11 senior forward Kenna Timmerman and 5-9 junior Jaida Speth.

With an imposing inside presence, the Panthers started with outside shots and worked their way in through the progression of the contest.

“The way that (Delavan-Darien) was playing, their defense, they were packing it in,” Square said.

The Panthers, who held it’s largest lead at 10 points in the first half, eventually entered halftime clinging to a 28-27 lead.

In the second half, however, Wilmot bounced back to take an 8-point lead, before the Comets responded midway through the half.

Delavan-Darien, which trailed 50-48 with 3:38 left of regulation, brought the contest within one following a free throw by Timmerman, who knocked in the go-ahead bucket at 2:42.

However, the Panthers duo of Sjong and Zenon took charge, starting with Sjong’s eventual game-winning bucket in the next possession.

Zenon followed up with less than a minute left, drawing a foul to send her to the free throw line, where she buried both of her shots to give the Panthers a 54-51 edge.

After Zenon’s free throws, Sjong coaxed Kat Lopez into her fifth personal foul with 25.8 seconds left.

Lopez, who fouled out, was the second Comet following Timmerman’s fifth with two minutes left.

Overall, Delavan-Darien committed 21 personal fouls, compared to the Panthers’ 15.

“It was just one of those things where we wanted to continue to attack, getting the ball inside, being strong,” said Square, adding his team’s ability to draw contact was crucial.

Following Sjong’s free throws, 5-6 senior guard Devin Coleman added two of her own to help secure the Panthers’ 58-51 victory.

Coleman, a guard, tallied 10 points, including five from the free throw line.

Senior 5-2 guard McKenna Stanek, who pitched in a team-leading four assists, added 11 points.

The Panthers, who improved to 12-4 overall and 9-1 in the SLC, remains one game ahead of second place Union Grove.

While Wilmot maintains sole possession of first place, Square reiterated focus is key for the team’s success the next four conference contests.

“We told our girls, two or three games ago, that if we take care of our business and just worry about one game at a time that we would be conference champs,” Square said.

Delavan-Darien, led by Timmerman’s 12 points, dropped to 3-13 (3-6 SLC) after Friday’s game.