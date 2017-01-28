BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Falcons drop doubleheader at Elkhorn

BOYS BASKETBALL: Elks push Westosha into first place tie

With a 3-point lead entering halftime, the Westosha Central High School boys basketball team could not hold on for the win at Elkhorn Friday, when the Elks handed the Falcons a 66-62 loss.

The Falcons, who had a 29-26 first half lead, was outscored 40-33 in the final frame to fall into a Southern Lakes Conference tie for first place with Burlington.

Westosha Central, led by Nic Frederick’s 19 points, also received 15 points from Tre Williams while Jaeden Zackery, Joey Gilliland and Dylan Anderson each chipped in eight points.

Elkhorn, however, countered with a game-high 29 points from Ross Ingersoll and another 20 by Alex Easterday.

Collectively, Elkhorn had nine 3-pointers compared the Falcons’ three, all by Williams.

Westosha Central, which stands 9-5 overall, is in a deadlock with Burlington at 7-2.

Meanwhile, for Elkhorn, it is the second time in two weeks they played the role of spoiler, starting with a defeat against Burlington last week.

The Elks, who possess the same overall record as the Falcons, moves to 5-3 in the SLC.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Elks’ second half downs Westosha

Lindsey Kimpler produced a team-leading performance for Westosha Central High School in a Friday contest at Elkhorn, where she tallied 12 points, collected eight rebounds along with five assists and five steals.

However, the Elks quashed Kimpler’s efforts, when they responded to a 2-point halftime deficit by outscoring the Falcons 29-20 in the second half to come away with a 43-36 victory.

The Elks, who picked up their first win of the season, received a game-high 13 points from Ryley Rand. Elkhorn is 1-13 (1-7 Southern Lakes Conference)

For Westosha Central, which dropped to 4-12 (2-7 SLC), also had contributions from Anna Leigh Niles (nine points, six rebounds) and Katrina Bostanche (five rebounds, three steals).