Volunteers needed in national Readers event

Local schools involved

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

The United Way of Kenosha County is seeking more than 300 community volunteers for its eighth annual Readers Are Leaders event, which is part of Read Across America – a celebration of the birthday of Dr. Seuss, a press release from agency reports.

“(It is) to share the joy of reading with elementary aged students throughout Kenosha County,” the press release states.

In addition to the Kenosha County Unified School District, partnering schools include, but not limited to, Brighton and Salem Grade schools are participating.

“The event is made possible through the partnership with the local school districts,” the release states. “And also through the generous sponsorship of Carthage College and Platinum Systems.

Brighton School District Administrator Penny Boileau, who reports about 100 students expect to benefit from the event, said the opportunity brings together a community.

“Brighton participates in this reading event whenever it is offered to us since we value the school and community connection,” Boileau said. “Community members can take this opportunity to learn more about our school and we can get to know them better.”

Boileau hopes to see 4-5 volunteers, who are expected to convene at Gateway Technical College’s Madrigrano Auditorium in Kenosha at 8 a.m., when they received a breakfast and short program along with classroom supplies.

Every volunteer will receive two books, pencils and bookmarks into each classroom for students to keep before the leave for their respective schools at about 8:40 a.m.

Volunteers range from local college students, retirees, seniors, nonprofit partner and employees from local businesses.

Like previous years, Boileau said the school enjoys having United Way volunteers share the joy of reading.

“Brighton welcomes the United Way volunteers to come and read to our children particularly in the early elementary grades,” she said. “Volunteers can expect to be with approximately 20- to 25-student per grade level in grades K-4 for about 30-45 minutes.”

To register for the March 7 event, visit the United Way’s volunteer website, Get Connected at getconnected.kenoshaunitedway.org.

“Volunteers have the opportunity to pick the school and even the classroom of their choice,” the release states.