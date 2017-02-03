A Historical Highlight

Randall qualifies 10 historians for regionals

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

When 10 Randall Consolidated School students qualified for a National History Bee online test Jan. 4, they did not know they reached regional competition held in Milwaukee until Monday, according to a school news release.

The National History Bee, which was held at the school for the second year, is a competition for middle school students who receive 45 questions on topics ranging from Early Civilizations, Geography, Civics, World History and U.S. History.

After the school-wide intramural round, the top 10 scoring students qualified for the online test, consisting of 50 questions with a 25-minute time limit.

The 10 students taking the Jan. 4 exam were Oland Hodges, Kaitlyn Sweeney, Ana Bishop, Elli Zerr, Allison Huseby, Corey Patrick, Zach Zender, Korik Klein, Zach O’Brien and Haley Albrecht.

“Randall just received confirmation that all 10 students’ scores qualify them for the upcoming regional competition,” said Randall School’s Gifted and Talented Coordinator Karen Reddin, who noted 36 major cities are involved in the competition.

Major cities include, but not limited to, Atlanta, Birmingham, Houston, Phoenix, and Chicago, according to the National History Bee website.

For the Randall students, they are headed to Milwaukee for a March 23 competition.