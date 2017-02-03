College news
UW-Stevens Point
The following area students received certificates of achievement for earning honors of distinction in the 2016 fall semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point:
Salem: Dana K. Rasmussen, Honors
Twin Lakes: Michael J. Rutkowski, High Honors
To receive the highest honor designation, full-time undergraduates must attain a grade point average between 3.9 and 4.0. Students who earn a grade point average between 3.75 to 3.89 receive high honors. Honor recognition is given to undergraduates achieving grade point averages from 3.5 to 3.74.
DEAN’S LIST
UW-LaCrosse
The following area students were named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse:
Salem: Rachel Breliant, Biomedical Science Concentration; Madeline Brown, Biomedical Science Concentration; Hollilina Connie Coppelman, Exercise Science – Fitness Track; Caroline Kerr, Communication Studies with Interpersonal Communication Emphasis.
Twin Lakes: Kyle Faber, Physics; Ashley Handley, Public Health and Community Health Education; Evan Ketterhagen, Finance; Shanna Smith, Microbiology.
UW-Eau Claire
The following area students were named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s List at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire:
Salem: Penelope Bremner, College of Arts and Sciences.
Twin Lakes: Andre Cuevas, College of Arts and Sciences.
St. Mary’s College
The following student was named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s List at St. Mary’s College in Notre Dame, Ind.:
Twin Lakes: Kelsey Welzen
To receive acknowledgement on the Dean’s List, a full-time student must attain a minimum grade point average of 3.6.
Upper Iowa University
The following area student was named to the 2016 fall semester Dean’s List at Upper Iowa University in Fayette, Iowa:
Salem: Kandis Gallentine, Human Services.
To receive the honor, full-time undergraduates must earn a minimum 3.50 grade point average.
GRADUATES
UW-Stout
The following area students graduated in December 2016 from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in Menominie, Wis.:
Caitlyn Kiefer, M.S. in Education
