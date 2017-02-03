Wilmot agrees to meet with students about Wi-Fi

School initially opted to terminate public student use

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Wilmot Union High School officials have placed plans to cease public Wi-Fi access on hold, pending the outcome of a meeting with student class officers next week, according to a release issued by the school.

“Representatives from each class will have the opportunity to speak with Wilmot administrators next week and discuss positive solutions to the proposed Wi-Fi adjustments,” the school reports.

The school, which initially announced Feb. 6 as the effective date, cited the Children’s Internet Protection Act as the driving force behind their decision.

In a letter addressed to parents, Principal John LaFleur reportedly expressed concern related to potential harmful materials, student distractions and noncompliance with CIPA.

“At this time, we have determined that there are numerous issues related to the continued use of the wireless network our students access on their personal phones and devices,” the letter states.

Following the announcement, students launched an online petition to ask school administrators to reconsider the decision, noting it hinders their educational efforts.

“Many students and others are very concerned with this decision,” the petition states. “Internet access is a large part of the learning environment.”

The large part includes a digital curriculum, consisting of textbooks, Google Classroom and the Project Lead The Way Learning Management System.

Since the petition started, they have gathered more than 1,000 signatures, with a target of 2,000.

Additional concerns expressed by students was an inadequate supply of computers and wireless devices on premises, adding some students might not have internet access at home.

However, District Administrator Dan Kopp said the school reportedly has more than 500 wireless devices and another 500 personal computers.

“They can still get on the internet, it just has to be done through one of our devices,” Kopp states in an email.

Meanwhile, two days after the school made the decision, students responded in a diplomatic fashion, the release reports.

“Principal LaFleur thanked students today who have already contacted the school in a positive, supportive effort to help resolve the issue,” the release states.

About CIPA

According to the Federal Communications Commission, the Children’s Internet Protection Act “was enacted by Congress in 2000 to address concerns about children’s access to obscene or harmful content over the Internet.”

A year later, the FCC implemented rules on CIPA and updated the guidelines in 2011.

Guidelines include the addressing the following concerns:

Minor access to inappropriate matter on the Internet

Safety and security for minors accessing email, chat rooms and other forms of direct electronic communications.

Potential unlawful activities by minors online, including hacking.

Dissemination of personal information regarding minors.

Click here for the full text of the Congressional bill.