Crash takes life of Bristol mother

Ginter, 30, a ‘social butterfly’

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

A 30-year-old Bristol woman, Jennifer Ginter, lost her life following a head-on collision in the Town of Salem Sunday and left a boy without his mother.

The head-on collision, which happened about 6:45 p.m., occurred when a 2015 Hyundai Accent was traveling northbound and Ginter, who was driving southbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier had collided near the 11100 block of Antioch Road where she was pronounced dead.

Ginter, who has 8-month-old son, Joey, was loved, according to her mother, Sherri.

“That was her pride and joy, she was an awesome mom,” Sherri said in a phone interview. “She woke up with him and went everywhere with him.”

Additionally, Ginter exhibited a passion for helping others, noting her profession.

“She was a caregiver, a private caregiver, she had one client,” Sherri said. “She is just a very caring person, she was very kind.”

Sherri recalled when Jennifer attended Westosha Central High School, where she made many friends.

“She was just an awesome child, she was very good at school, she was known as a social butterfly,” Sherri said.

“People enjoyed being her friend,” said Sherri, who has another daughter, Nicole.

Two other injuries reported

While authorities investigated the accident, a Kenosha County Sheriff’s deputy suffered injuries when an alleged drunk driver ran over his foot, the Sheriff’s Department reports.

Meanwhile, a 20-year-old Trevor woman, who was driving the Hyundai Accent, was transported by Flight For Life helicopter to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa for non-life threatening injuries.

The crash closed Antioch Road for nearly four hours while authorities investigated the circumstances. That’s when a sheriff’s deputy, who was assigned to traffic control, suffered a foot injury when an alleged drunk driver drove towards a marked squad car and road flares at Highway JF and Antioch Road.

“As the deputy confronted the suspect, the vehicle ran over the deputy’s foot,” the release states.

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded and arrested Randy Eppers, 65, of Ingleside, Ill.

Eppers, who was held at the Kenosha County Jail, faces charges of fourth offense operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated causing injury and operating without a license.

Eppers was held on $700 cash bond, according to online records for the Kenosha County Jail.

“The cause of the crash is still under investigation,” the release states.