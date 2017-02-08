Randall students to receive artistic recognition

Randall Consolidated School has announced 16 of its students have been selected to have their work published in the 2016-17 Southern Lakes Anthology, a writing and drawing competition composed for students in third through eighth grades, according to a release issued by the school.

And, for the second straight year, a Randall student’s work is slated to grace the cover of the book, with eighth-grader Alicia White garnering recognition in 2017.

White’s work received selection after all area Gifted and Talented Coordinators assessed artistic appeal, fitting with the theme and exemplary art for the student’s age, according to Randall’s Gifted and Talented Coordinator Karen Reddin.

Reddin reports this year’s theme is Action, with students eligible to submit their work in any of the five categories: prose, poetry, illustrated writing, cartoon or art.

Each school is allowed to enter up 24 pieces to for publication consideration.

“Each of these selected pieces were judged by outside judges from area schools, coordinated by the Southern Lakes Advanced Learners Network,” Reddin said. “From the 24 entries submitted, 16 were selected for publication in this year’s book.”

All 16 students from Randall will be recognized at a reception at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 24.