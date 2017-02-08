Open jams help open the door

Silver Lake tavern gives local musicians a stage

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

After Mark Rogers opened Benders Bar and Grill in Silver Lake, it was only fitting that music filled the air – especially considering his history playing with a band that shares his name.

Rogers, who opened Benders on Feb. 1 last year, states the business is booming, like the bands playing every weekend.

“We are picking up and starting to do really well in the New Year here,” Rogers said.

The bar on East Northwater Street currently offers a Friday Blues Jam and Sunday Open Jam, hosted by Benders’ house band, The Midnight Rider Band.

However, Rogers expects the music scene to heat up, starting in February when they unveil their Saturday night schedule.

“It is a great time. We’ve got a lot of bands booked right now,” said Rogers, who notes Burro Creek, a country music band, is scheduled to take the stage.

“We are starting Saturday bands back up for February. We were in the holidays, so we kind of let that go for a minute, and then get back into the swing of things.”

Burro Creek, he said, is a local band that brings in people from across the region, including Chicago and Lake Geneva.

The local band is one of several on Rogers’ agenda.

“They know that we’ve got good stuff going on here.

We have a great venue,” he said. “We don’t just draw Silver Lake, we draw Lake Geneva, Kenosha, Lake County, not just here.”

The venue takes up about half the approximate 3,000-square-foot building.

Savory options

While music fills the venue, it offers homemade food, including pizza, hamburgers and some southern-inspired dishes during Friday’s Blues Jam.

“People come out here, it is more of a laid back atmosphere with blues going, they can sit and talk, have a cocktail, the kitchen usually does soul food,” Rogers said. “It is something more southern style, black-eyed peas sometimes, collard greens, we have had all kinds of food, even ribs.”

Let’s Eat, an independent contractor, operates the kitchen daily.

The contractor, managed by the culinary team of Kim and Bobby Sellers and son, Aaron, touts a diverse menu.

“It’s all fresh, I work on specials, fresh soups,” said Bobby Sellers, noting they offer carryout.

Owner takes the stage

Rogers often takes the stage for Blues Jam, using some of the music he presented with his band.

“I play here every Friday for the Blues night,” he said. “I was with my band for 13-14 years, we have played everywhere from Lake Geneva to Kenosha to Chicago, Minnesota and Florida.”

Open Jams prevail

If Blues music does not meet your needs, on Sundays, they hold an open jam hosted by The Midnight Rider Band.

The open jam allows patrons more variety and an opportunity to take the stage themselves.

“Open jam is where any musician can come in and sign up and get up there and play,” Rogers said. “Everything from classic rock to blues, to hard rock, (to) country.”