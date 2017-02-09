UPDATE: Authorities still investigating fatal collision

New information in developing story

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

As Kenosha County continues to investigate Sunday’s fatal head-on collision in the Town of Salem, one family is mourning the loss of a mother, while another hopes to see the survivor in the other vehicle recover.

The head-on collision involved 30-year-old Jennifer Ginter, who died at the scene, and Ann Zavodny, 20, of Trevor, the Sheriff’s Department reports.

“It has been determined that Ginter’s vehicle crossed the centerline as it travelled northbound on (Highway) 83 colliding with Zavodny’s vehicle which was southbound,” said Sgt. Eric Klinkhammer, who confirmed Zavodny was pregnant.

The collision, which occurred shortly before 6:45 p.m., caused closure of Antioch Road for about four hours, according to a preliminary report issued on Monday.

According to the preliminary report, deputies on the scene initially determined a 2015 Hyundai Accent, driven by Zavodny, travelled northbound while the 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, operated by Ginter was headed southbound.

Meanwhile, as an 8-month-old boy is without his mother (Ginter), Zavodny, who was airlifted by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, faces a lengthy road to recovery, according to a GoFundMe page.

“(She) has the full love and support of her family and friends, which she is grateful for,” the Page reports, noting she suffered broken bones and ribs.

Editor’s note: The Report relied on information issued by the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department in its initial story and has since updated that information here.

The Report plans to continue to follow this developing story as more information becomes available.