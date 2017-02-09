Brighton to offer 4K program

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Brighton School is offering 4-year-old kindergarten for the first time in its history, according to District Administrator Penny Boileau.

“We have been planning the implementation of the program for a couple years,” she said. “We have had parents ask about adding 4K, but we made the decision because it was more the norm than the exception.”

In a press release issued by the school, which received a five-star rating by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, school officials said they plan to add the class for the fall of 2017.

Despite plans to add 4K, Boileau reports there will not be any additions to personnel, stating they plan to juggle the teaching lineup.

“We are ready to implement a quality program,” she said. “We have notified our current teachers and are in the process of taking requests for re-assignment.”

“We are not planning on hiring any new personnel,” Boileau added.

In the 2015-16 school report card, which noted a student enrollment of 186, Brighton significantly exceeded expectations with an overall score of 91.8.

For further information, or to receive a tour, contact the school at (262) 878-2191.