FUTURE BULLDOG: Central’s Kurylo heading to Duluth

Westosha Central High School senior Austin Kurylo made his college intentions known Feb. 3, when he signed a letter of intent to play for Division II University of Minnesota-Duluth, which capped off a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – North Division championship last year.

Minnesota-Duluth, which finished 10-2 overall (10-1 NSIC – North), had three players earn recognition as Division II All-Americans.

In his senior season, Kurylo garnered first-team all-Southern Lakes Conference honors as the Falcons’ defensive back, and contributed offensively as Westosha Central’s wide receiver.

One of Kurylo’s offensive contributions occurred in his last game for Westosha Central, which defeated host Elkhorn 7-6, courtesy of his touchdown catch from sophomore Adam Simmons.