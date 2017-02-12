WRESTLING: Wilmot’s Wagemann wins regional title

Wagemann, seven other area wrestlers advance to sectionals

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

Senior Jacob Wagemann of Wilmot Union High School is among eight WIAA Division 1 sectional wrestling qualifiers following Saturday’s regional competition hosted by Westosha Central High School.

Wagemann, who boasts a 24-9 overall record, won the 120-pound regional title when he sent Janesville Parker’s Brett Perkins to the mat at 4:55.

In addition to Wagemann, the Panthers have four other sectional qualifiers, including Southern Lakes Conference runner-up and junior Joey Graham at 106.

Graham, seeking to avenge last week’s loss to Beau LaDu of Lake Geneva Badger, faced him again on Saturday, when he avoided a pin to drop a 6-2 decision to the 42-0 LaDu.

Joining Wagemann and Graham in next week’s sectional at Burlington are junior Hunter Valach, who finished third at 160 along with freshman Logan Pye (145) and sophomore Drew Hebior (126), both of whom took fourth in their weight divisions.

For the Falcons, they received three sectional qualifiers, headlined by junior Zach Bell, who finished third at 182 pounds.

Additionally, both junior Reid McNeill at 195 and 132-pound sophomore Jefferson Kearby placed fourth to advance to sectionals, held at Janesville Parker.

Listed below are the team scores and the top six finishers in each weight class. The top four finishers in each weight class advance to sectionals.

Team scores: 1. Elkhorn 230, 2. Milton 207, 3. Badger 185, 4. Janesville Craig 150, 5. Wilmot Union 114, 6. Janesville Parker 83, 7. Beloit Memorial 80, 8. Westosha Central 52.5.

Results:

106 – 1. Beau LaDu, LG; 2. JOEY GRAHAM (23-7), WIL; 3. Mason Dutcher, MIL; 4. Quentin Woyak, ELK; 5. Daren Taber, BMHS; 6. Drake Zuehlke, JC.

1st Place – Beau LaDu, LG def Joey Graham, WIL 6-2

113 – 1. Dalton Shea, MIL; 2. Grant Truesdale, ELK; 3. Jake Stritesky, LG; 4. Robert Johnson, BMHS; 5. ANDREW KOROLY (30-17), WC; 6. ALLIE GROBARCHIK (4-5), WIL.

5th Place – Koroly, WC, def Grobarchik, WIL, MD 16-7.

120 – 1. JACOB WAGEMANN (24-9), WIL; 2. Stone Klingaman, JC; 3. Brett Perkins, JP; 4. Coleman Karl, ELK; 5. Andrew Wells, MIL; 6. David Dublin, LG.

1st Place – Jacob Wagemann, WIL pin Brett Perkins, JP 4:55.

126 – 1. Benji Peak, ELK; 2. Nathan Ellis, JC; 3. Stevie Kraus, LG; 4. DREW HEBIOR (23-11), WIL; 5. AJ Miller, JP; 6. Lucas Jessie, MIL.

3rd Place – Stevie Kraus, LG def Drew Hebior, WIL, MD 14-6.

132 – 1. Daniel Stilling, ELK; 2. Levi Garrett, MIL; 3. Nate Farrell, JC; 4. JEFFERSON KEARBY (29-21), WC; 5. ERIK TUCKNOTT (6-7), WIL; 6. Palmer Goodwick, JP.

3rd Place – Nate Farrell, JC pin Jefferson Kearby, WC, 3:36.

5th Place – Erik Tucknott, WIL def Palmer Goodwick, JP, 11-5.

4th Place Wrestleback – Jefferson Kearby, WC, def Erik Tucknott, WIL, 7-3.

138 – 1. Michael Sanders, LG; 2. Ethan Smith, JC; 3. Dyvonne Thornton, JP; 4. Austin Harms, MIL; 5. Tyler Curtis-Dupuis, BMHS; 6. ELLIE KEEN (13-9), WIL.

5th Place – Tyler Curtis-Dupuis, BMHS pin Ellie Keen, WIL, 2:28.

145 – 1. Vince Digennaro, MIL; 2. Douglas Reuss, LG; 3. James Welsh, ELK; 4. LOGAN PYE (9-4), WIL.

3rd Place – James Welsh, ELK def Logan Pye, WIL, forf.

152 – 1. Bryce Jacobson, ELK; 2. Steven Dublin, LG; 3. Marshall Getchell, JC; 4. Killian Jauch, MIL; 5. CULLEN KOLLER (2-9), WIL; 6. Bailey Ellefson, JP.

5th Place – Cullen Koller, WIL pin Bailey Ellefson, JP, 1:21.

4th Place Wrestleback – Killian Jauch, MIL pin Cullen Koller, WIL, 3:10.

160 – 1. Nick Richards, MIL; 2. Sethe Schober, BMHS; 3. HUNTER VALACH 24-8), WIL; 4. Jacob Wilging, ELK; 5. JOSH WYANT (19-18), WC; 6. Austin Pack, LG.

2nd Place Wrestleback – Sethe Schober, BMHS def Hunter Valach, WIL, 4-0.).

3rd Place – Hunter Valach, WIL pin Jacob Wilging, ELK, 1:56.

5th Place – Josh Wyant, WC def Austin Pack, LG, 13-8.

4th Place Wrestleback – Jacob Wilging, ELK, def Josh Wyant, WC, Forf.

182 – 1. Billy Pitzner, MIL; 2. Noah Sepke, LG; 3. ZACH BELL (27-20), WC; 4. Nathan Welsh, ELK; 5. Isaiah Roundtree, BMHS; 6. Dylan Dawkins, JC.

1st Place – Billy Pitzner, MIL pin Zach Bell, WC, 2:25.

2nd Place Wrestleback – Noah Sepke, LG def Zach Bell, WC, 9-8.

195 – 1. Jerry Lipke, MIL; 2. Myles Schumaker, ELK; 3. Izaiah Jones, JC; 4. REID MCNEILL (30-16), WC; 5. Uriahs Williams; JC; 6. Jimmy Stackpool, LG.

3rd Place – Myles Schumaker, ELK pin Reid McNeill, WC, 5:35.

220 – 1. Logan Murdy, JP; 2. Richard Heidemann, ELK; 3. Alex McNall, JC; 4. Kyle Freund, LG; 5. ANDREW TUCKNOTT (7-6), WIL; 6. Ryan Caudle, BMHS.

5th Place – Andrew Tucknott, WIL pin Ryan Caudle, BMHS, 0:43.

285 – 1. Keeanu Benton, JC; 2. Jose Garcia, LG; 3. Tom Rakestraw, MIL; 4. Hunter Hummel, ELK; 5. SETH WILLIS (19-12), WIL; 6. Amaurii Grosskopf, BMHS.

5th Place – Seth Willis, WIL pin Amaurii Grosskopf, BMHS, 1:33.