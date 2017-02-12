Westosha Central Cheer a national finalist

Team qualified for Sunday competition

The Westosha Central High School cheer squad advanced to the final round of the National High School Cheerleading Championships Saturday at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

Westosha Central, a 3-time state champion, enters Sunday’s final round ranked seventh in the nation in the Division II Large school category.

Currently, the team has taken to the stage and is live-streamed on the Universal Cheerleaders Association website.

For updates, stay with the Westosha Report and mykenoshacounty.com.

Listed below are the Top 12 finalists:

1 Bishop McCort Catholic High School

2 St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls

3 West Babylon High School

4 Mount Sinai High School

5 Live Oak High School

6 Lake Hamilton High School

7 Westosha Central High School

8 Bowling Green High School

9 Vanderbilt Catholic High School

10 Baldwin High School (PA)

11 St Joseph Hill Academy

12 Oldham County High School