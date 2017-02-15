Fire started in basement of Bristol home

Nearly a dozen agencies responded to scene

By Jason Arndt

Staff Writer

While it took nearly a dozen fire departments to douse a Feb. 10 blaze in a home in the Village of Bristol, there were no significant injuries, according to a statement released by the Bristol Fire Department.

Public Information Officer Chris Medlock said the fire started sometime before 11:30 p.m., when they received reports of a “basement fire with observed smoke and flames” at a residence in the 12000 block of 187th Avenue.

In addition to the Bristol Fire Department, first to the scene were officials from the Antioch, Ill., Fire Department in, Village of Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue along with the Newport Township Fire Protection District.

When the four agencies arrived, including the Bristol Quint 5231 crew, they learned all the occupants had evacuated from the home.

“The crew of Quint 5231 encountered sounding smoke alarms and light to moderate smoke before locating the fire in the basement bathroom,” Medlock said.

After firefighters pinpointed the location, the Bristol Fire Department sought mutual aid to help transport needed water to the fire, the statement reports.

With the help of eight additional units, they put out and cleared the fire by 2:35 a.m. Saturday, Medlock reported.

“The crew of 5231 was able to make a quick knockdown on the fire utilizing less than 300 gallons of water and noted minimal extension to areas surrounding the basement bathroom,” a news release states.

Although there were no significant injuries, one resident was treated for smoke inhalation but did not need transport to a hospital, the release states.

Assisting at the blaze were Salem Fire and Rescue, Town of Paris, City of Kenosha, Somers Fire and Rescue, Kansasville, Union Grove-Yorkville Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Villa, Ill., and the Racine Fire Bells.

“The home is anticipated to be habitable after salvage and restoration, and the cause of the fire is currently under the investigation by the Kenosha County Fire Investigation Task Force,” Medlock reports.

Meanwhile, the Bristol Fire Department issued a reminder to residents about having smoke alarms and/or a sprinkler system.

To receive help in receiving a smoke alarm, residents can contact the fire department at (262) 857-2711.