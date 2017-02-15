HOCKEY: Wilmot’s Faber nets two goals in Kenosha’s shutout

Westosha Central’s Kuhfuss chips in for co-op team

Senior Cody Faber of Wilmot Union High School along with Westosha Central’s Kyle Kuhfuss helped the Kenosha Thunder co-op hockey team make an immediate statement in the first round of the WIAA Boys Hockey tournament Tuesday at the Pleasant Prairie IcePlex.

Faber, who had two assists, knocked in two goals and Kuhfuss, a senior, added his own in the first period in Tuesday’s 7-0 defeat of visiting Milton.

Following an even strength Nicholas Elsen goal, assisted by Faber and Wilmot’s Dominic Stoller, Faber netted back-to-back scores, with Westosha Central’s Chase Erickson and Joey Trifone assisting the first in a power play situation.

Max Maegaard and Chandler Giampetro assisted Faber’s second goal.

Less than 30 seconds later, Kuhfuss added the Thunder’s fourth goal in the first period, assisted by Jackson Jones and Christian Stoller, who attends Wilmot.

In the third period, Maegaard assisted Elsen’s second goal of the contest, followed by a Trifone power play score assisted by Elsen and Maegaard.

Then, Faber assisted Elsen’s third goal of the game to cap off the 7-0 victory.

Kenosha, which went 2 for 3 in power plays, had 46 shots on goal compared to the Red Hawks’ 17.

In the penalty box, Christian Stoller, Erickson and Kuhfuss committed one each, which combined for six of the Thunder’s 24 minutes.

Milton, however, incurred 15 penalty minutes on six infractions.

Next up for the No. 7 seeded Thunder is a Thursday contest at No. 2 Janesville.