BOYS SWIMMING: Wilmot’s Matthews swims to state meet

Wilmot Union High School junior Emmett Matthews, a member of Lake Geneva Badger’s co-op swimming team, qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state meet after producing top five finishes in Saturday’s Kenosha Tremper sectional held at Carthage College.

According to the tentative heat sheets, Matthews qualified as an individual in the 200-yard freestyle and as a member of two Southern Lakes Conference champion relay teams.

In the 200 freestyle, Matthews finished second, clocking in at 1:48.51, just three seconds from catching sectional title winner DJ Nowacki of Franklin, which won the meet.

Matthews’ second place finish comes after he won the Southern Lakes Conference title a week earlier.

Meanwhile, Matthews’ 200 freestyle squad consisting of Logan Rogers, Alex Laing and Jackson Biller notched second in the event with a posted time of 1:31.84, less than two seconds from first place Franklin.

Additionally, in the 400 freestyle team, which involved the same athletes, they finished second.

Matthews, who won the 500 freestyle at the SLC meet, finished second in the event on Saturday, but missed the qualifying mark by about two seconds, according to the WIAA website.

Team scores: 1. Franklin 428, 2. Kenosha Tremper 299, 3. BADGER 297, 4. Oak Creek 212, 5. Racine Case 186, 5. Kenosha Bradford 186, 7. Indian Trail 168, 8. Burlington 146, 9. Racine Horlick 111, 10. South Milwaukee 108, 11. Racine Park 76, 12. Milwaukee Reagan 6.

Wilmot/Westosha Results –

200 medley relay: 1. Franklin 1:37.52, 2. Kenosha Tremper 1:42.42, 3. Kenosha Bradford 1:45.50, 4. Burlington 1:46.40, 5. Badger (Cameron Jaeger, Amanee Vazquez, March Gibbs, ALEX TENHAGEN), 1:49.10.



200 freestyle: 1. DJ Nowacki, Franklin, 1:45.09; 2. EMMETT MATTHEWS, BADGER, 1:48.51, 3. Devin Watson, Franklin, 1:48.54; 4. Matthew Chang, Franklin, 1:53.90.



100 freestyle: 1. James Kostzewa, Franklin, 47.66; 2. Justin Craig, Franklin, 48.12; 3. Devin Watson, Franklin, 50.00; 4. Logan Rogers, Badger, 50.17; 9. ALEX TENHAGEN, BADGER, 53.21.



500 freestyle: 1. DJ Nowacki, Franklin, 4:55.23; 2. EMMETT MATTHEWS, BADGER, 5:01.42; 3. Bailey Bleser, Burlington, 5:05.63; 4. Evan Weiss, Indian Trail, 5:13.97.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Franklin 1:30.05, 2. BADGER (Logan Rogers, Alex Laing, Jackson Biller, EMMETT MATTHEWS) 1:31.84, 3. Bradford 1:32.24, 4. Racine Case 1:35.58.

100 breaststroke: 1. Michael Fischer, Franklin, 59.08; 2. Tyler Chatterton, Tremper, 59.20; 3. Will Buhler, Horlick, 1:00.11; 4. Matthew Cheng, Franklin, 1:04.98; 14. BRANDON HORTON, BADGER, 1:13.52.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Franklin 3:19.03, 2. BADGER (Logan Rogers, Alex Laing, Jackson Biller, EMMETT MATTHEWS) 3:24.04, 3. Tremper 3:24.69, 4. Racine Case 3:30.27.